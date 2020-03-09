HPV Testing Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Share, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

The human papillomavirus (HPV) test detects the presence of human papillomavirus, a virus that can lead to the development of genital warts, abnormal cervical cells or cervical cancer. The HPV testing is further classified into three sub-segments, namely, follow-up testing, co-testing, HPV primary testing.

HPV Testing is mainly used in Cervical Cancer Screening. Cervical Cancer Screening is the biggest application. The main suppliers of HPV testing in the market include Qiagen, Roche Diagnostics, Hologic, Abbott Laboratories, BD and Seegene, Inc., Qiagen is the biggest supplier, in 2016 Qiagen revenue was about $ 194.13 million and in 2017 Qiagen revenue will be about $ 204.06 million.Global HPV testing market can be divided into two big markets: Europe and North America. North America is the largest HPV testing region, in 2016, North America HPV testing revenue was about $ 248.12 million in 2016, in 2017, USA HPV testing revenue will be about $ 270.49 million.

The global HPV Testing market is valued at 580 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1090 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the HPV Testing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of HPV Testing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of HPV Testing in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global HPV Testing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global HPV Testing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

QiagenRoche DiagnosticsHologicAbbott LaboratoriesBDSeegene, Inc.

Market size by ProductHPV Testing

Follow-up HPV Testing

Co-testing

Market size by End UserCervical Cancer Screening

Vaginal Cancer Screening

Other

Market size by RegionNorth America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

The study objectives of this report are:To study and analyze the global HPV Testing market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of HPV Testing market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global HPV Testing companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of HPV Testing submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage1.1 HPV Testing Product1.2 Market Segments1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered1.4 Market by Type1.4.1 Global HPV Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 HPV Testing

1.4.3 Follow-up HPV Testing

1.4.4 Co-testing

1.5 Market by End User1.5.1 Global HPV Testing Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Cervical Cancer Screening

1.5.3 Vaginal Cancer Screening

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary2.1 Global HPV Testing Market Size

2.1.1 Global HPV Testing Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global HPV Testing Sales 2014-2025

2.2 HPV Testing Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global HPV Testing Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global HPV Testing Revenue by Regions

…

11 Company Profiles11.1 Qiagen11.1.1 Qiagen Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Qiagen HPV Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Qiagen HPV Testing Products Offered

11.1.5 Qiagen Recent Development

11.2 Roche Diagnostics11.2.1 Roche Diagnostics Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Roche Diagnostics HPV Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Roche Diagnostics HPV Testing Products Offered

11.2.5 Roche Diagnostics Recent Development

11.3 Hologic11.3.1 Hologic Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Hologic HPV Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Hologic HPV Testing Products Offered

11.3.5 Hologic Recent Development

11.4 Abbott Laboratories11.4.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Abbott Laboratories HPV Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Abbott Laboratories HPV Testing Products Offered

11.4.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

11.5 BD11.5.1 BD Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 BD HPV Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 BD HPV Testing Products Offered

11.5.5 BD Recent Development

Continued…….

