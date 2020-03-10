How will the Growth Unfold for Lipase Market Leaders?

Growing prevalence of celiac disease and obesity has led to an upsurge in demand for lipase globally. In addition, surge in demand for production of detergents will continue to impact the global market growth of lipase. Future Market Insights states that the global market of lipase is projected to reflect a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

Factors Fuelling Growth of the Global Market

Growth of the global lipase market is mainly bound to various micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Surge in consumption of the food products that are rich in carbohydrate and fatty food items has led to surge in health diseases such as abdominal discomfort, indigestion and bloating. In order to inhibit prevalence of these health diseases has led to surge in demand for lipase in the global market. In addition, increasing prevalence of high triglyceride, obesity and cholesterol will continue to impact the global market growth of lipase positively. World Health Organization in its recent report stated that 39% of adults aged 18 years and above reported overweight in 2016 whereas 13% were obese. As lipase breaks the fats into fatty acid and glycerol, possibilities of weight gains and obesity is reduced. The global market of lipase is projected to gain momentum bound to such factors during the forecast period.

Attributed to various industrial and health benefits, lipase continues to witness significant demand in various industries such as food industry, detergent industry and dairy industry. As application of lipase enhances the shelf life, texture and flavor of the food products, manufacturers are increasing using lipase during the food production process. In addition, increasing demand for hydrolyzing milk fat for the production of various dairy items will continue to rev up sales of lipase in the global market. Lipase continues to find application in coffee whiteners and cheese dairy products. Increasing application of lipase in coffee whitener offers creamy flavor and buttery texture in the toffees and caramel. Such factors are likely to impact the global market growth of lipase significantly throughout 2026.

Besides application in the dairy industry, lipase continues to witness robust demand in the detergent industry. Surge in need to remove the fatty residues and cleaning clogged drains has led to a surge in demand for lipase during the production of house cleaning products. Attributed to features that help in eradicating the fatty residue, manufacturers in the detergent industry are mainly looking for range of lipases including proteases and amylases. Application of these lipases will enable the manufacturers to offer cleaning products with improved efficiency. Further, the detergent industry, which is controlled by the European Commission continues to represent a leading end use sector for enzyme consumption. Increasing apprehensions related to the persisting contamination of the detergent chemicals in the ground water and environment along with various other health issues has raised speculations about the biodegradability of the product. Such factors continue to encourage application of the enzymes along with the surge in demand for the green cleaning detergents.

Sales to Remain High in the Food Industry

Rapid advancements in the emerging enzyme technology has led to surge in demand for microbial lipase globally. By source type, the microbial source segment is projected to represent a significant growth in terms of revenue, representing more than US$ 300 Mn by 2026-end. On the contrary, the animal source type segment is projected to reflect the highest CAGR through 2026.

On the basis of application, the food segment is projected to generate highest revenues, accounting for less than US$ 100 Mn by 2017-end. However, the animal feed application segment is projected to reflect a robust CAGR during the forecast period. Based on forms, the liquid segment is projected to represent a robust revenue growth, representing more than US$ 200 Mn by 2026-end. On the other hand, the powder form segment is projected to witness the fastest growth in the global market of lipase throughout 2026.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of lipase are Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, Amano Enzymes Inc., Hansen Holdings A/S, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Associated British Foods PLC, Clerici-Sacco Group, Advanced Enzymes, Enzyme Development Corporation and Renco New Zealand.

