How Transformative Trends in Transformer Bobbin Market are Molding Strategies of Stimple & Ward Company, Cosmo corporation, Hubbell, Amtek Switch

Transformer Bobbin Market: Introduction

A bobbin is the structure on which the wire is coiled around to form the transformer. A transformer bobbin serves as a termination & winding platform for the transformer. It channels & supports the winding as well as provides a connection method. Every bobbin is designed with a specific core shape and the core could be ferrite, tape wound or stacked laminations.

Transformer bobbins are made of thermoplastic materials, such as unfilled nylon, glass filled nylon, glass filled thermoplastic polyester, polyphenylene sulfide and liquid crystal polymer and thermosetting materials, such as diallyl phthalate, phenolic resin and thermosetting plaster. The selection criteria of the material is based on several criteria, such as thermal properties, physical properties, electrical conductivity, flammability, dimensional tolerance, temperature limitation and termination or soldering method.

Usually, there are three types of transformer bobbins, namely vertical transformer bobbins (used where the board surface area is limited), horizontal transformer bobbins (used where the board surface area is sufficient but the vertical height is limited) and transform bobbins with quick disconnected terminals or flat solders (for standard for non-printed circuit board application). Transformer bobbins are considered as a requisite in the electrical Industry.

Transformer Bobbin Market: Dynamics

The transformer market has witnessed strong growth over the years due to the broadly regulated electricity market around the globe. Breakneck expansion of transformers in order to serve the rising demand for energy, coupled with increasing investments by governments of all regions, will boost the business landscape. The transformer bobbin market and the transformer market run parallel to each other. The transformer market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR and it is primarily driven by the increasing demand for electricity.

One of the trends identified in the transformer bobbin market is bobbins without terminals. They allow direct soldering of the wires to the magnet, which lowers the cost and increases output and thus, drives the transformer bobbin market to a great extent. Another trend in the transformer bobbin market is the multi-sectional horizontal type bobbin, which provides board space and the multiple winding property and subsequently, reduces the overall cost and improves efficiency. Hence, it is frequently used in transformers, giving a sizable hike to the transformer bobbin market.

Some manufacturers prefer open-end winding with insulation between the copper wires over transformer bobbins. This restrains on the transformer bobbin market.

Transformer Bobbin Market: Segmentation

On the basis of bobbin geometry, the transformer bobbin market can be segmented as follow:

Bobbin window width

Bobbin window height

On the basis of bobbin material, the transformer bobbin market can be segmented as follow:

Thermoplastic

Thermoset

On the basis of product type, the transformer bobbin market can be segmented as follow:

Vertical Transformer bobbins

Horizontal Transformer bobbins

Transform bobbins with quick disconnected terminals or flat solders

On the basis of end use industry, the transformer bobbin market can be segmented as follow:

Transportation Automotive Railways Marine Aerospace

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Medical Devices

Mining

Energy Power generation & distribution Oil & gas



Transformer Bobbin Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share in the transformer bobbin market. Attributing to the rising number of transformer bobbin manufacturers in countries such as India and China, Asia Pacific is estimated to maintain its dominant position in the transformer bobbin market over the forecast period. North America is next in the run due to the rise in energy consumption and increasing investments by governments in various electrical infrastructure programs and projects. Europe and MEA account for a sizable share in the bobbin market, owing to the ongoing technological enhancement in developing economies, such as Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Transformer Bobbin Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of market participants identified in the transformer bobbin market are: