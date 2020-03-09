How Transformative Trends in I2C Bus Market are Molding Strategies of consumers?

I2C Bus Market: Introduction

A protocol has an important part to play in the embedded system design and without the protocol for increasing the peripheral features of microcontroller the power consumption and complexity in the design is seen to be increased. There has been the advent of many protocols for the transferring of data between two systems one of them is the I2C bus protocol and the bus used is the I2C bus. An I2C bus is a bidirectional two-wired serial bus which is used to transport the data between integrated circuits.

I2C Bus Market: Drivers and Challenges

There are many factors driving the market for I2C Bus, from which one of the major factor is that the industries like consumer electronics, telecommunications and industrial electronics is growing at a good rate which is leading to the adoption of these I2C bus market globally. As there are many similarities between seemingly unrelated designs like some intelligent control, usually a single-chip microcontroller, to derive benefits from the similarities I2C bus are used. This acts as a driver for the I2C bus market and is leading to its growth. Other drivers for the I2C bus are more on the performance and feature side. Some of them are like the simple 2-wire serial I2C-bus helps in minimizing the interconnections so ICs can have fewer pins and also do not have many PCB tracks. The process which is followed results in smaller design and less expensive PCBs. The I2C bus also leads to be less expensive as it eliminates the need for an address decoders and other glue logic with the use of completely integrated I2C-bus protocol.

Some of the restraint for I2C Bus market have been related to the features regarding its structure. IE2C bus increases the complexity of firmware or low-level hardware. This in hand need the skilled professional for the design and repairs. This acts as a restraint for the market and also leads to slow growth of I2C bus market. The other restraint for the market has been the its function where it imposes protocol overhead which reduces its throughput.

I2C Bus Market: Segmentation

The I2C Bus market can be segmented into various segments but as per the market analysis the market for I2C Bus is most suitably segmented by mode, type, application, end-user, and region.

On the basis of mode the I2C Bus market can be divided into;

Standard-mode (bit rate up to 100 kbit/s)

Fast-mode (bit rate up to 400 kbit/s)

Fast-mode Plus (bit rate up to 1 Mbit/s)

High-speed mode (bit rate up to 3.4 Mbit/s)

Ultra-Fast-mode (bit rate up to 5 Mbit/s)

On the basis of type the I2C Bus market can be divided into;

Bidirectional bus

Unidirectional bus

On the basis of application the I2C Bus market can be divided into;

System Management Bus (SMBus)

Power Management Bus (PMBus)

Intelligent Platform Management Interface (IPMI)

Display Data Channel (DDC)

Advanced Telecom Computing Architecture (ATCA)

I2C Bus Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of I2C Bus market are: NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments Incorporated, and some of the potential manufacturers which are likely to enter the I2C Bus market are Soliton Technologies, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., among others.

I2C Bus Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, I2C Bus market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America I2C Bus market is seen to be leading in terms of value with U.S. I2C Bus market being the most attractive. Also, the I2C Bus market in Japan and Western Europe is expected to be growing at the fastest rates due to the presence of tier-1 manufacturers in the region and increase in the number of consumer electronics buyers in which I2C Bus are used. I2C Bus market in North America and Western Europe is expected to be followed by China and Japan I2C Bus market. Also, as most of the I2C Bus manufacturers are set up in North America and Western Europe, the I2C Bus market is expected to gain traction in these region throughout the forecast period. The reason for the sustained traction in the regions is also due to the increasing industrial electronics market in these region for the I2C Bus market. I2C Bus market in North America, Japan, and Western Europe is expected to account for more than 50% of the total I2C Bus market.

