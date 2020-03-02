How Customers Purchase Income Protection Market using Association of British Insurers data, and price range for income protection policies is 20-29

Market Research Hub (MRH) has recently broadcasted a new study to its broad research portfolio, which is titled as “How Customers Purchase Income Protection 2018” provides an in-depth analysis of the Income Protection with the forecast of market size and growth. The analysis includes addressable market, market by volume, and market share by business type and by segment (external and in-house).The research study examines the Income Protection on the basis of a number of criteria, such as the product type, application, and its geographical presence.

The whole supply chain of Income Protection has been explained with statistical details with a special emphasis on various upstream and downstream components. The current trends pertaining to the demand, supply, and sales of Income Protection, together with the recent developments have been given here to provide an exhaustive picture of this market.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2330662

How Customers Purchase Income Protection 2018

Summary

This report explores the attitudes, behaviors, and preferences of customers who purchased an income protection policy in the last 12 months. It explores distribution and the purchasing journey, policy purchase triggers, the financial concerns of customers, and brand selection. It also sizes the market using Association of British Insurers data.

Income protection provides long-term cover if an individual is unable to work due to injury or illness. The policy typically pays out until the client returns to work, retires, or dies. Payouts are usually aligned to earnings and are tax-free. A policy can pay out for as long as the individual needs, or the benefit can be capped. In 2017 the income protection market insured 132,949 new lives and was worth 53.63m in new business premiums according to the Association of British Insurers.

Scope

– Comprehensive cover was the leading consumer choice in 2018, accounting for 42.0% of income protection purchases.

– Consumers have moved away from researching and purchasing from comparison sites in favor of brokers and banks that can provide advice.

– The most common monthly price range for income protection policies is 20-29.

Reasons to buy

– Understand consumer purchasing decisions and how these will influence the market over the next few years.

– Improve customer engagement by recognizing what is most important to them and how to adapt products and services to meet their needs.

– Discover which providers lead the way in the income protection space.

– Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing behaviors.

Browse Full Report with [email protected] https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/how-customers-purchase-income-protection-2018-report.html

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Sizing the Income Protection Market

the Purchasing Journey

Behaviors & Attitudes

Brand Selection

Appendix

Continued………@#

Enquire about this [email protected] https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2330662

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like Banking market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/