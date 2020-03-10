How Changing Dynamics of Packaging Machine Heaters Market are Reflecting on Growth Strategies of Players: Backer Hotwatt, Thermal Corporation, OMEGA HEATER, Nordic Sensors Industrial Inc.….

Packaging Machine Heaters Market: Introduction

Packaging machine heaters, generally referred to as cartridge heaters, are heating equipment which transfer heat at a uniform temperature and are resistant to corrosion and oxidation, even at higher temperatures. A packaging machine heater heats up a piece of metal, thereby allowing it to connect with other pieces. Every heater is rated with respect to its watt density, though usually it is either 240 or 120 volt.

Packaging machine heaters are usually of two types- standard heaters and swaged heaters. Based on their densities, they are categorized into different three types- High Density (or Hi-Density) Heaters, Medium Density Heaters and Low Density Heaters. Packaging machine heaters are extensively used for plastic molds, injection molding, liquid immersion, hot stamping, medical equipment and packaging equipment in the electrical, electronic, automotive, woodworking, papermaking and packing industries.

Packaging Machine Heaters Market: Dynamics

Growing markets for consumer goods & packaged pharmaceuticals are the primary drivers in the packaging machine heater market. Sealing or filling is a requisite for almost all the products to ensure the safety of a product throughout the supply chain. It is during packaging and sealing that packaging machine heaters come in handy.

High density (Hi-density) packaging heaters, generally used for molding, hot stamping, packaging and sealing, are expected to experience a rise in demand over the forecast period as they offer the maximum temperature processing capability and also have maximum life expectancy. Similarly, swaged packaging machine heaters are preferred over standard heaters as swaged construction has better heat transfer property and better resistance, thereby increasing the life expectancy of packaging machine heaters. Thus, cumulatively high density (Hi-density) packaging heaters and swaged construction of packaging heaters will fuel the growth of the overall packaging machine heater market during the forecast period.

Affordable price and high efficiency of packaging machine heaters are some of the key factors estimated to drive the packaging machine heaters market during the forecast period. Moreover, rising adoption of electrical and electronic products has significant potential to boost this market in near future. Also, features, such as low maintenance requirement, low emission and very low operational costs are expected to expand the packaging machine heaters market significantly during the forecast period.

However, there are many factors that might hinder the growth of the packaging machine heaters market. For instance, lack of training for workers in some regions can impede the growth of the market to some extent. Furthermore, the need to ensure safety from fire or other hazards could also put a restraint on the market.

Packaging Machine Heaters Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product type, the Packaging Machine Heaters Market is segmented as follows:

Standard Heaters

Swaged Heaters

On the basis of density, the Packaging Machine Heaters Market is segmented as into:

High Density (or Hi-Density) Heaters

Medium Density Heaters

Low Density Heaters

On the basis of End Use Industry, the Packaging Machine Heaters Market is segmented into:

Automotive Industry

Paper making Industry

Woodworking Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Electronic & Electrical

Packaging Machine Heaters Market: Regional Outlook

North America dominates the global market of packaging machine heaters owing to the developments being made in packaging, automotive, paper-making, pharmaceuticals and electronics industries and is expected to register significant growth in future as well. Western Europe will witness steady growth in coming years owing to the end of recession. Asia Pacific will register relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to developing countries, such as China and India, which are a home to key manufacturers and suppliers of packaging machine heaters. The Middle East and Africa will account for a considerable share in the market of packaging machine heaters due to newly installed packaging and manufacturing sites in the region.

Packaging Machine Heaters Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the Packaging Machine Heaters market are: