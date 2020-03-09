How Changing Dynamics of Machine Vision Camera Market are Reflecting on Growth Strategies of manufacturer?

Machine Vision Camera Market: Introduction

Numerous camera types are present in the market. Surveillance cameras have varied uses and are not just restricted for monitoring. New technologies are continuously adopted for fast and accurate development of products all around the world. Systems like machine vision cameras help achieve the same by providing insights about robots, machines, and processes. Machine vision cameras serve as an important component of bigger systems to increase quality, efficiency, and product safety. Machine vision camera systems generate images that are automatically analyzed by software. These images are then processed by the system through quality tests, control processes, guide machines, codes, and component identification to deliver valuable data for optimizing production.

Machine Vision Camera Market: Drivers and Challenges

There are many factors driving the market for machine vision cameras. One of the major factors is the presence of many small and medium manufacturers all around the world. As there are many manufacturers for machine vision cameras, the revenue generation from the same is more. This factor also expands the reach of the machine vision camera market to untapped regions.

Some of the restraints for the machine vision camera market have been related to the complex integration of machine vision cameras with systems in various industries. The integration of a machine vision camera with an industrial system is complex. Also, to adopt these systems, a good amount of one-time capital is required which is not always possible for industries in some regions. This has been restraining the machine vision camera market. Also, there is not much awareness about these machine vision systems. This is another reason for the slow growth of the machine vision camera market.

Machine Vision Camera Market: Segmentation

The machine vision camera market can be segmented into various segments, but as per the market analysis, the market for machine vision camera is most suitably segmented by type, function, end-user, and region.

On the basis of type, the machine vision camera market can be divided into:

CCD Sensor-based Cameras

CMOS Sensor-based Cameras

On the basis of function, the machine vision camera market can be divided into:

3D cameras

Line Scan Cameras

Area Scan Cameras

On the basis of end-user, the machine vision camera market can be divided into:

Automotive

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Electronics & Semiconductors

Packaging

Process Control

Printing & Labeling

Others

Machine Vision Camera Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the machine vision camera market are: Teledyne Technologies, Cognex Corporation, Microscan Systems, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Basler AG, Machine Vision Technology, Keyence Corporation, and Omron Corporation. Some of the potential manufacturers which are likely to penetrate further in the machine vision camera market are Sony Corporation, National Instruments, Texas Instruments, Baumer Optronic, Tordivel, MVTec Software, SICK, and ISRA VISION among others.

Machine Vision Camera Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the machine vision camera market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, SEA and other APAC, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, the Western Europe machine vision camera market is seen to be leading in terms of value, with Germany being the most attractive market. Also, the machine vision camera market in China and North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to an increase in the number of key manufacturers in the region. The machine vision camera markets in Western Europe, China, and North America are expected to be followed by SEA & Others of the APAC machine vision camera market. The reason for this trend has been the fact that the regions are technologically advanced and cater to the most number of industries involved in process manufacturing that require machine vision. The machine vision camera market in Western Europe & North America is expected to account for more than 30% of the total machine vision camera market and the Japanese machine vision camera market is expected to be the key market in the forecast period in terms of growth rate.

