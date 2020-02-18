Hoverboard Global Market Report, Industry Insights, Trends, Key Developments 2019–2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hoverboard Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

The hoverboard is a battery-operated, self-balancing device, which is mainly used for recreational activities and personal mobility. Hoverboard has made significant advancement after the first-generation hoverboards were released in 2014. The advanced features, such as Bluetooth connectivity, GPS system, integrating hoverboard with smartphones, etc. are being added in hoverboards.

The formation of trade alliance by Chinese hoverboard manufacturers is expected to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. In China, over 100 Chinese hoverboard manufacturers have introduced trade association called the Hoverboard Industry Alliance in 2017. The objective of this alliance is mainly to work with the organizations that set safety standards for hoverboard and patents in the US, China, and other countries. This will help hoverboard manufacturers to get assistance on UL certification on exporting hoverboards to the US that is required by most of the US retailers. Moreover, this alliance also communicates constantly with UL and CPSC to bring in and enforce safety standards. The formation of this alliance will offer guidance to the Chinese hoverboard manufacturers to meet the stringent safety norms and raise the sales of their products.

Scope of Hoverboard: Hoverboard Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The global Hoverboard market is valued at 1700 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2350 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hoverboard volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hoverboard market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Swagtron

Airwheel

Razor Hovertrax

IO HAWK

Megawheels

Segment by Type

Compact-Size

Mid-Size

Full-Size

Segment by Application

Recreational Activities

Personal Mobility Device

Business Purposes

Others

