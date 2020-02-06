Household Vacuum Cleaners Market – by Technology Advancement and Future Scope Till 2025| Researchmoz

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Household Vacuum Cleaners Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The household vacuum cleaners market report provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and 2017 is the base year. The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a key role in the growth of the household vacuum cleaners market over the forecast period.



It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market’s growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units), across different geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. An attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the household vacuum cleaners market globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of the various strategies of key players present in the market.

Based on product type, the household vacuum cleaners market is segmented into upright vacuum cleaners, canister vacuum cleaners, central vacuum cleaners, robotic vacuum cleaners, drum vacuum cleaners, wet/ dry vacuum cleaners, and others (handheld, stick, etc.). Furthermore, the market is bifurcated on the basis of distribution channel into online stores and offline stores. The offline stores segment is further bifurcated into supermarkets/ hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others (independent retailers, small vendors). Geographically, the global household vacuum cleaners market has been analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market has been analyzed in (USD Million) in terms of revenue and (Million Units) in terms of volume as well as the CAGR for the forecast period 2018 to 2026.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the household vacuum cleaners market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive household vacuum cleaners market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the household vacuum cleaners market growth.



In the report, the North American market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa covers the GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, the market in the South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. Furthermore, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the household vacuum cleaners market. The report also provides a value chain analysis which explains the participants of the value chain.

The global household vacuum cleaners market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players who focus on factors such as price, performance, quality, support services, and innovations to compete in the market. Major players in the household vacuum cleaners market are Bissell Inc., Dyson Ltd., Electrolux AB, Eureka Forbes, Haier Group Corporation, HausVac Inc., iRobot Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc., Miele & Cie KG, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Oreck Corporation, BLACK+DECKER Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.



