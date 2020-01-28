Household Paper Products Market: Driven by Health Concerns Regarding Infectious Diseases and Allergy

Household paper product market includes household disposable paper products such as facial tissue, paper towels, toilet tissue, cups & plates and paper napkins. Household paper products are used for maintaining proper hygiene and cleanliness. Health concerns regarding infectious diseases and allergy has been a major factor in the growth of household paper products market.

Over the last five years, the market has shown a momentous growth since demand for paper products has increased mainly due to the raising concerns for hygiene and cleanliness. In addition, there is a steady demand for house hold paper products such as diapers and feminine products regardless of economic conditions.

North America holds significant market share and is expected to grow, due to improved standard of living and health awareness. In terms of market share, Europe and Asia-Pacific are the other regions that follow North America. Developing nations hold greater potential for growth due to rising population thereby fuelling the product demand. The demand for household products continues to increase with the increasing customer awareness in context to the hygiene and spread of infectious diseases. Increased focus on cleanliness of sanitary, safe food storage and disposal of garbage are some of the major driving factors in the market for paper products. In addition, increasing advertence among health conscious people provides an opportunity for the use of household paper products. Some of the key players in the market are Procter & Gamble, Georgia-Pacific, Kimberly Clark, Weifang Lancel Hygiene Product Limited, Fenjie Paper Products Factory among others.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.