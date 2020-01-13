Household Laundry Care Cabinets Market Size, Share, Trend and Growth Forecast to 2023

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Household Laundry Care Cabinets Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 121 pages with table and figures in it.

Cabinets used to dry washed and previously-used clothes are called laundry care cabinets. These cabinets operate on vented drying and heat pump drying technologies. Laundry care cabinets used in the residential sector are called household laundry care cabinets. Few of these cabinets also have steaming features.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Household Laundry Care Cabinets in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the major drivers for this market is technology innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization. Vendors are strengthening their product mix by introducing high-priced variants of laundry care cabinets. Brands also work with varied materials to enhance their product portfolios. Innovations in design also allow the key vendors and brands to maintain high brand associations and create product differentiation and value proposition for potential and prospective customers. Every material and design is marketed with key messages to create product differentiation and widen the product portfolio of assorted brands.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is rising online sales of household laundry care cabinets. Increasing online sales of household laundry care cabinets are expected to emerge as pivotal factors driving the market during the forecast period. The key leading vendors in the market like Gorenje (Asko Appliances and UPO) and Whirlpool Corporation have a huge online presence and have started selling products through their own websites or listing products on other e-commerce sites.

The worldwide market for Household Laundry Care Cabinets is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GandE Automatic Equipment

Gorenje

Nimoverken

PODAB

Whirlpool Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Standalone Household Laundry Care Cabinets

Wall-Mounted Household Laundry Care Cabinets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Retail

Offline Retail

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Household Laundry Care Cabinets market.

Chapter 1, to describe Household Laundry Care Cabinets Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Household Laundry Care Cabinets, with sales, revenue, and price of Household Laundry Care Cabinets, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Household Laundry Care Cabinets, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Household Laundry Care Cabinets market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Household Laundry Care Cabinets sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

