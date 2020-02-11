Household & DIY Hand Tools Market – Outlook, Opportunity, Projects, Application and Company Analysis 2017-2026

Press Release

Increasing inclination of consumers towards the DIY approach has driven the demand for tools that can help them execute household repairs and works on their own. Available at cheap prices, a wide range of household & DIY hand tools can facilitate several purposes of undertaking common household fixtures and upkeeps. However, growing use of power tools is observed as a key deterrent for the adoption of household & DIY hand tools market. Availability of power tools at affordable prices continues to divert consumers from purchasing household & DIY hand tools.

Household & DIY hand tools will be predominantly sold through retail outlets. Live demonstrations and usability tests conducted in retail outlets will factor their significant contribution to the overall sales of household & DIY hand tools. Throughout the forecast period, around two-fifth of household & DIY hand tool sales will be accounted by retail channels.

The report further gives insights on the online sales of household & DIY hand tools. Online sales of household & DIY hand tools are poised to register the highest CAGR of 4.5%, and will account for more than one-third share of global market value by the end of 2026.

Apex Tools Group, Akar Tools Ltd., JK Files (India) Limited, Channellock, Inc., Klein Tools, Kennametal Inc., Snap-On, Wera Tools, and Stanley Black Decker are the key companies partaking in the expansion of global household & DIY hand tools market. These manufacturers are expected to spearhead the global production of household & DIY hand tools in the years to come.

A majority of household & DIY hand tools manufacturers are expected to focus on developing multipurpose tools. However, low profit margins associated with cheap prices and cost-intensive procurement of raw materials will remain key challenges in the global manufacturing landscape for household & DIY hand tools through 2026.

