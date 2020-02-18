Household Appliances Market Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Household Appliances Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

Household appliances is a multi-billion dollar industry run by some huge brands, and this industry in divided product wise into 5 segments namely Cooking appliances, Refrigeration, Laundry, Home Comfort and Others. There are a lot of products in the home appliances market and some of them include washing machines, fridges, TVs, air conditioners, heaters, etc. These products are in the market just to help consumers out with their day-to-day life. Increased awareness about the climate, growing number of consumers is demanding energy and resource-efficient products. Households also tend to be smaller in terms of space and number of individuals, and many consumers have decreasing time in completing housework, hence this is where global household appliances come in place.

The growing popularity of induction cooking technology in the wake of rising fuel prices and the changing lifestyle of consumers with increasing number of nuclear families has increased the dependence of users on the household devices and hence is expected to significantly drive the home appliances market. The major driver of this industry is the rise in per capita income in developing countries, which has led to consumer spending. Housing activities have always been there, and appliances like these are making life easier hence increasing the demand for these products. Increasing urbanization, rising working class population and new product development are also one of the factors for the growth in this market.

Scope of Household Appliances: Household Appliances Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The global Household Appliances market is valued at 423600 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 670100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Household Appliances volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Household Appliances market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type

Cooking Appliances

Refrigeration

Laundry

Home Comfort

Others

Segment by Application

Online Retail

Offline Retail

