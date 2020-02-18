Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Hotel Market Intelligence Software is used to collect the everyday information relevant to a company’s markets through gathering and analyzing specifically for the purpose of accurate and confident decision-making in determining market opportunity, market penetration strategy, and market development metrics.

In 2018, the global Hotel Market Intelligence Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hotel Market Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hotel Market Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Transparent Intelligence

Benchmarking Alliance

FASTBOOKING

HotStats

Octorate

RateGain

RateMate

Travolutionary

RateMetrics

STR

Triometric

AxisRooms

HQ plus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Luxury & High-End Hotels

Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels

Resorts Hotels

Boutique Hotels

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Hotel Market Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Hotel Market Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hotel Market Intelligence Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud Based

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Luxury & High-End Hotels

1.5.3 Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels

1.5.4 Resorts Hotels

1.5.5 Boutique Hotels

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market Size

2.2 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Hotel Market Intelligence Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Hotel Market Intelligence Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Hotel Market Intelligence Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Hotel Market Intelligence Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Transparent Intelligence

12.1.1 Transparent Intelligence Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Introduction

12.1.4 Transparent Intelligence Revenue in Hotel Market Intelligence Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Transparent Intelligence Recent Development

12.2 Benchmarking Alliance

12.2.1 Benchmarking Alliance Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Introduction

12.2.4 Benchmarking Alliance Revenue in Hotel Market Intelligence Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Benchmarking Alliance Recent Development

12.3 FASTBOOKING

12.3.1 FASTBOOKING Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Introduction

12.3.4 FASTBOOKING Revenue in Hotel Market Intelligence Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 FASTBOOKING Recent Development

12.4 HotStats

12.4.1 HotStats Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Introduction

12.4.4 HotStats Revenue in Hotel Market Intelligence Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 HotStats Recent Development

12.5 Octorate

12.5.1 Octorate Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Introduction

12.5.4 Octorate Revenue in Hotel Market Intelligence Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Octorate Recent Development

12.6 RateGain

12.6.1 RateGain Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Introduction

12.6.4 RateGain Revenue in Hotel Market Intelligence Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 RateGain Recent Development

12.7 RateMate

12.7.1 RateMate Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Introduction

12.7.4 RateMate Revenue in Hotel Market Intelligence Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 RateMate Recent Development

12.8 Travolutionary

12.8.1 Travolutionary Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Introduction

12.8.4 Travolutionary Revenue in Hotel Market Intelligence Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Travolutionary Recent Development

12.9 RateMetrics

12.9.1 RateMetrics Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Introduction

12.9.4 RateMetrics Revenue in Hotel Market Intelligence Software Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 RateMetrics Recent Development

12.10 STR

12.10.1 STR Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hotel Market Intelligence Software Introduction

12.10.4 STR Revenue in Hotel Market Intelligence Software Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 STR Recent Development

12.11 Triometric

12.12 AxisRooms

12.13 HQ plus

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Continuous…

