HOTEL DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, KEY DEVELOPMENTS, OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST TO 2025

Global Hotel Distribution Channel Software Market
Description
The Global Distribution System is also referred to as the Global Electronic System or the GDS in the Travel and Hospitality sector. Having GDS integration connects buyers, providers and suppliers. The travel industry is ever expanding and has witnessed a rise in thousands of buyers (travel agents, corporates) and providers (hotels, resorts, airlines, car rental companies, etc.). Buyers and providers work together to compete and deliver services to the ultimate consumer i.e. the traveler. It’s necessary to automate the transactions for speedier results and an increase in revenue.
In 2018, the global Hotel Distribution Channel Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Hotel Distribution Channel Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Hotel Distribution Channel Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hotelogix
Suiteness
Hopper
Expedia.com
Booking.com
TripAdvisor
Airbnb
Bidroom
Mr and Ms Smith
Peerspace
Surface Hotels
Fliggy
Ctrip
Qunar.com
Elong
Tuniu.com
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Luxury & High-End Hotels
Mid-Range Hotels & Business Hotels
Resorts Hotels
Boutique Hotels
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
