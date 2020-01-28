Hot Stamping Foils Market to Attain US$ 1,173.9 Mn – 2026

Hot stamping is a dry printing method of lithography, which involves transfer of pre-dried ink or foil onto a surface by applying high temperature and pressure. Hot stamping foils can be classified into the following types: metallic foils, pigment foils, hologram foils, and specialty foils. Equipment used for transferring hot-stamped prints onto solid surfaces are known as hot foil stamp printing machines. Hot stamping machines use hand-set letters for personalization, which can include names, dates, and titles or they use metal dies for graphic designs and logos. In a hot stamping machine, the die is heated and the product to be stamped is placed beneath it. A metallized or painted roll-leaf carrier is inserted between the die and the product to be stamped. The die is then pressed onto the product by applying high temperature and pressure. Thus, the dry paint or foil is impressed onto the surface of the product.

In terms of product, the global hot stamping foils market can be segmented into metallic foils, pigment foils, hologram foils, and specialty foils. Metallic foils is the most widely used product type of hot stamping foils. Pigment foils are is most versatile product type of hot stamping foils. However, the market share held by the pigment foils segment in the hot stamping foils market is likely to decline by the end of the forecast period. Hologram foils is estimated to be the rapidly expanding product segment during the forecast period. Hologram foils are used to make holograms for use on products for identification of the product and its brand and to mark the product as authentic and genuine. Hot-stamped holograms are found on the packaging of confectioneries, cosmetics, automotive parts, textiles, and similar merchandised items. They are also used for making holograms on credit and debit cards and important government documents for the purpose of security and prevention of counterfeiting.

Based on carrier film, the global hot stamping foils market can be segmented into paper, cellulose acetate, polyester, polypropylene, PET, and polythene. Polyester is estimated to be the largest carrier film segment of the hot stamping foils market during the forecast period. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. It has, however, reached maturity and hence, the segment is likely to expand at a sluggish pace from 2018 to 2026. Paper, polypropylene, and PET are emerging carrier film segments. Hot stamping foils with these carrier films are increasingly being adopted due to recyclable nature of these carrier films. Hot stamping as a process is quite eco-friendly, as it does not involve inks and the paper carrier used can be easily recycled. The cellulose acetate segment is estimated to expand at the most rapid pace during the forecast period. Hot stamping foils with cellulose acetate carrier films are primarily used in hot stamping of textiles and hot stamping on clothing labels. The polythene segment is likely to witness decline in the demand, due to increasing focus of consumers on using eco-friendly materials as carrier films. Polythene is non-biodegradable and it causes pollution. Hence, the polythene segment is likely to lose market share to other segments during the forecast period.

Based on labels & packaging, the global hot stamping foils market can be segmented into narrow web labels, wet glue labels, folding cartons, flexible packaging, and corrugated packaging. Narrow web labels is the largest segment of the global market. It is also the most diversified application technology. Wet glue labels is the oldest application technology. Wet glue labels are primarily applied on wine and beverage bottles made of glass. However, the market is expected to witness shift from wet glue labels to narrow web labels during the forecast period. Hot stamping is carried out on corrugated packaging for gift boxes, perfumes, wines and liquors, and cosmetics to impart shine to surfaces and enhance appearance of the packaging. Corrugated packaging is anticipated to be the rapidly expanding labels & packaging segment of the hot stamping foils market during the forecast period. Folding cartons and flexible packaging segments are projected to expand at a significant growth rate between 2018 and 2026.

In terms of end-user industry, the global hot stamping foils market has been classified into cigarettes & beverages, cosmetics, consumer electronics, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, currency printing, textile & apparels, and publication & commercial. Cigarettes & beverages is the dominant end-user industry segment of the market for hot stamping foils and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Pharmaceuticals is estimated to be the rapidly expanding segment of the market for hot stamping foils from 2018 to 2026. The currency printing segment is likely to expand at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period.. The segment is expected to lose market share between 2018 and 2026, due to steps such as demonetization and transition to cashless economy in developing countries such as India.

Based on region, the global hot stamping foils market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Europe is estimated to be the largest market for hot stamping foils across the world. Asia Pacific and Latin America are estimated to be rapidly expanding markets for hot stamping foils during the forecast period. Growth of the market in Asia Pacific and Latin America can be attributed to growth of the packaging industry in these regions. The market for hot stamping foils in Europe and North America is likely to witness sluggish growth, as these are already mature markets.

The global hot stamping foils market is quiet fragmented with a large number of local players operating in the regional markets. Key players operating in the global hot stamping foils market are API Group, Kurz, UNIVACCO Foils Corporation, Crown Roll Leaf Inc., Foilco Limited, Nakai Industrial Group, CFC International, Washin Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and K Laser.