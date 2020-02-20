Hot Forging Press 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2025

Hot Forging Press Market 2019

Forging is the operation where the metal is heated and then a force is applied to manipulates the metals in such a way that the required final shape is obtained. Forging is generally a hot working process though cold forging is used sometimes.

Scope of the Report:

There are only few major producers of hot forging presses in the world. And the major producer located in the Europe and Japan, such as SMS, Sumitomo, TMP, Schuler and Fagor Arrasate. These five companies occupied 46.71% revenue market share in 2016.

Europe was the largest consumption region, occupied 24.01% market share in 2016, because economy development rapidly. In the next few years, this industry will keep 4.45% annual growth rate, and the production will reach to 394 units in 2022.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, hot forging presses retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of hot forging presses brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the forging presses field.

The worldwide market for Hot Forging Press is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 1230 million US$ in 2024, from 1230 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Hot Forging Press in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SMS

Sumitomo

TMP

Schuler

Fagor Arrasate

Komatsu

Lasco

Kurimoto

First Heavy

Stamtec

Ajax

Mitsubishi

Erie

J&H

Qingdao Yiyou

Yandon

NHI

China National Erzhong Group

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

< 10000 KN

10000-100000 KN

> 100000 KN

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Industry

Hardware Tools

Engineering Machinery

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hot Forging Press Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 < 10000 KN

1.2.2 10000-100000 KN

1.2.3 > 100000 KN

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Automotive Industry

1.3.2 Hardware Tools

1.3.3 Engineering Machinery

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 SMS

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hot Forging Press Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 SMS Hot Forging Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sumitomo

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hot Forging Press Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sumitomo Hot Forging Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 TMP

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hot Forging Press Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 TMP Hot Forging Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Schuler

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hot Forging Press Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Schuler Hot Forging Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Fagor Arrasate

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hot Forging Press Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Fagor Arrasate Hot Forging Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Komatsu

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hot Forging Press Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Komatsu Hot Forging Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Lasco

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Hot Forging Press Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Lasco Hot Forging Press Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

