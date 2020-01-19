Hot Drink Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Hot Drink in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The rising popularity of coffee pods and tea pods as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on this market’s growth. Coffee capsule and coffee pod machines are widely made available at cafes and coffee shops by numerous vendors. These shops offer hot coffee as their main offering with cold coffee and light snacks. Moreover, coffee pods are one of the main growth drivers of the US coffee market, as the consumer interest in convenience coffee products have increased. In addition, Europe has witnessed a high demand for coffee pods during the last five years. Also, in the UK, the increased need for instant and ready-to-drink coffee products is boosting the market growth. The global instant coffee market is likely to register good growth rate during the forecast period. In the case of tea, quick drink formats like tea capsules are gaining wide popularity specifically in regions like North America and Europe.

The worldwide market for Hot Drink is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Associated British Foods (ABF)

JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS (JDE)

Keurig Green Mountain (KGM)

Tata Global Beverages (TGB)

Unilever

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Coffee

Tea

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Retail

Offline Retail

