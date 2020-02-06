Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Product Category, Application and Specification, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Industry Research Co. expert analysis on Report titled “Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. This research provides current market overview including types, application and top manufacturers. Hot-dip Galvanized Steel report gives thorough analysis on geographical area and regional trends. Hot-dip Galvanized Steel report also offers exclusive data with statistical information and tables and figures.

Hot-dip galvanization is a form of galvanization. It is the process of coating iron and steel with zinc, which alloys with the surface of the base metal when immersing the metal in a bath of molten zinc at a temperature of around 840 Â°F (449 Â°C). When exposed to the atmosphere, the pure zinc (Zn) reacts with oxygen (O2) to from zinc oxide (ZnO), which further reacts with carbon dioxide (CO2) to form zinc carbonate (ZnCO3), a usually dull grey, fairly strong material that protects the steel underneath from further corrosion in many circumstances. Galvanized steel is widely used in applications where corrosion resistance is needed without the cost of stainless steel, and is considered superior in terms of cost and life-cycle.

Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market report brigs exclusives analysis on following top players: Baowu Group, ThyssenKrupp, Steel Dynamics, POSCO, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Hesteel Group, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, Shougang, Ansteel Group, Gerdau, Maanshan Steel, United States Steel Corporation, Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Benxi Steel Group, China Steel Corporation, JSW Steel Ltd, Tata Steel, NLMK Group, Valin Steel Group, Shagang Group.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 43% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 24%.

Market competition is not intense. Baowu Group, ThyssenKrupp, Steel Dynamics, POSCO, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Hesteel Group, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, Shougang, Ansteel Group, Gerdau, Maanshan Steel, United States Steel Corporation, Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Benxi Steel Group, China Steel Corporation, JSW Steel Ltd, Tata Steel and NLMK Group are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the mainstream position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Hot-dip Galvanized Steel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 101600 million US$ in 2024, from 69300 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.