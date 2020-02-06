Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Product Category, Application and Specification, Sales Area and Its Competitors

Industry Research Co. expert analysis on Report titled “Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”. This research provides current market overview including types, application and top manufacturers. Hot-dip Galvanized Steel report gives thorough analysis on geographical area and regional trends. Hot-dip Galvanized Steel report also offers exclusive data with statistical information and tables and figures.
Hot-dip galvanization is a form of galvanization. It is the process of coating iron and steel with zinc, which alloys with the surface of the base metal when immersing the metal in a bath of molten zinc at a temperature of around 840 Â°F (449 Â°C). When exposed to the atmosphere, the pure zinc (Zn) reacts with oxygen (O2) to from zinc oxide (ZnO), which further reacts with carbon dioxide (CO2) to form zinc carbonate (ZnCO3), a usually dull grey, fairly strong material that protects the steel underneath from further corrosion in many circumstances. Galvanized steel is widely used in applications where corrosion resistance is needed without the cost of stainless steel, and is considered superior in terms of cost and life-cycle.
Hot-dip Galvanized Steel market report brigs exclusives analysis on following top players: Baowu Group, ThyssenKrupp, Steel Dynamics, POSCO, ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Hesteel Group, Hyundai Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, Shougang, Ansteel Group, Gerdau, Maanshan Steel, United States Steel Corporation, Youfa Steel Pipe Group, Benxi Steel Group, China Steel Corporation, JSW Steel Ltd, Tata Steel, NLMK Group, Valin Steel Group, Shagang Group.
Scope of the Report:
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Sheet & Strip
Structure
Pipe & Tube
Wire & Hardware
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Construction
Home Appliance
Automotive
General Industrial
Detailed TOC of Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024
1 Market Overview
1.1 Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Business Overview
2.2 Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Type and Applications
2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2 Product B
2.3 Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)
3 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.2 North America Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Hot-dip Galvanized Steel by Country
5.1 North America Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.2 United States Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6 Europe Hot-dip Galvanized Steel by Country
6.1 Europe Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
6.2 Germany Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.3 UK Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.4 France Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.5 Russia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
6.6 Italy Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
7 Asia-Pacific Hot-dip Galvanized Steel by Country
7.1 Asia-Pacific Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
7.2 China Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
7.3 Japan Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
7.4 Korea Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
7.5 India Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
7.6 Southeast Asia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8 South America Hot-dip Galvanized Steel by Country
8.1 South America Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.2 Brazil Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Hot-dip Galvanized Steel by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.2 Saudi Arabia Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
10 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Segment by Type
10.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
11 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
12 Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.3 Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Hot-dip Galvanized Steel Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
