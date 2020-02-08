HOSTED PBX MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the hosted pbx market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the hosted pbx market, by segmenting it based on by organization size, by service type, by end- user, and regional demand. Robust increase of cloud phone system in an emerging economy in the past several years propels the growth for the hosted pbx market. Growing business has rise the demand for the pbx phone systems which is another prime factor driving the market demand. Additionally, extensive use of hosted PBX in end-user industries such as banking, financial services & insurance and others fuel the demand of this market.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The segmentation also includes by organization size, service type, and by end- user in all regions. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the hosted PBX market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the hosted pbx market.

The report provides the size of the hosted pbx market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global hosted pbx market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America has been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The hosted pbx market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Bottom-up approach is done to estimate the global revenue of the hosted pbx market, split into regions. Based on organization size, service type, and end- user the individual revenues from all the regions is summed up to achieve the global revenue for hosted pbx. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of hosted PBX several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Alpha Telecom Services Inc., Allstream Inc., AstraQom International, Bell Canada, Birch Communication, Broadsoft Inc., Broadconnect Telecom Inc., Cisco System Inc., and Nurango Networks.

The global hosted pbx market has been segmented into:

Global Hosted PBX Market: By Organization Size

• Small & medium- size enterprises

• Large organizations

Global Hosted PBX Market: By Service Type

• Managed service

• Cloud & IT service

• Network service

• Others

Global Hosted PBX Market: By End- User

• Banking, financial services & insurance

• Media & entertainment

• Telecom & IT

• Government

• Others

Global Hosted PBX Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY, ASSUMPTIONS AND ACRONYMS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 GLOBAL HOSTED PBX MARKET

3 GLOBAL HOSTED PBX MARKET-MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 GLOBAL HOSTED PBX MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

3.1.2 GLOBAL HOSTED PBX MARKET SNAPSHOT

4 GLOBAL HOSTED PBX MARKET OVERVIEW- BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.1.1 GLOBAL HOSTED PBX MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

4.1.1.1 SMALL & MEDIUM- SIZE ENTERPRISES

4.1.1.2 LARGE ORGANIZATIONs

5 GLOBAL HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY SERVICE TYPE

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.1.1 GLOBAL HOSTED PBX MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY SERVICE TYPE

5.1.1.1 MANAGED SERVICE

5.1.1.2 CLOUD & IT SERVICE

5.1.1.3 NETWORK SERVICE

5.1.1.4 OTHERS

6 GLOBAL HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS AND FORECAST, BY END- USER

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.1.1 GLOBAL HOSTED PBX MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET- BY END- USER

6.1.1.1 BANKING, FINANCIAL SERVICES AND INSURANCE

6.1.1.2 MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

6.1.1.3 TELECOM & IT

6.1.1.4 GOVERNMENT

6.1.1.5 OTHERS

7 GLOBAL HOSTED PBX MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET, BY REGION

7.1 INTRODUCTION

7.2 KEY TAKEWAYS

8 NORTH AMERICA HOSTED PBX MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

8.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

8.1.1 DRIVERS

8.1.2 RESTRAINTS

8.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

8.2 NORTH AMERICA HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

8.3 NORTH AMERICA HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY SERVICE TYPE

8.4 NORTH AMERICA HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

8.5 U.S.

8.6 CANADA

8.7 MEXICO

9 EUROPE HOSTED PBX MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

9.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

9.1.1 DRIVERS

9.1.2 RESTRAINTS

9.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

9.2 EUROPE HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

9.3 EUROPE HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY SERVICE TYPE

9.4 EUROPE HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

9.5 U.K.

9.6 FRANCE

9.7 GERMANY

9.8 ITALY

9.9 SPAIN

9.10 REST OF EUROPE

10 ASIA PACIFIC HOSTED PBX MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

10.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

10.1.1 DRIVERS

10.1.2 RESTRAINTS

10.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

10.2 ASIA PACIFIC HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

10.3 ASIA PACIFIC HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY SERVICE TYPE

10.4 ASIA PACIFIC HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

10.5 INDIA

10.6 CHINA

10.7 JAPAN

10.8 REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

11 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (MEA) HOSTED PBX MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

11.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

11.1.1 DRIVERS

11.1.2 RESTRAINTS

11.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

11.2 MEA HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

11.3 MEA HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY SERVICE TYPE

11.4 MEA HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

11.5 SOUTH AFRICA

11.6 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

12 LATIN AMERICA HOSTED PBX MARKET REVENUE FORECAST AND POTENTIAL ADDRESSABLE MARKET

12.1 MARKET DYNAMICS

12.1.1 DRIVERS

12.1.2 RESTRAINTS

12.1.3 OPPORTUNITIES

12.2 LATIN AMERICA HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

12.3 LATIN AMERICA HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY SERVICE TYPE

12.4 LATIN AMERICA HOSTED PBX MARKET ANALYSIS- BY END- USER

12.5 BRAZIL

12.6 REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Continued…..

