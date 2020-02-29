Hospitals to Remain the Largest End-Users of Normal Balloon Catheter Market

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global normal balloon catheter market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of normal balloon catheter. With continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for normal balloon catheter manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, regulatory approvals, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost

structure are provided

In the recent past, there has been glaring surge in the interventional cardiology and patients with end-stage renal disease. To put things in perspective, people undergoing renal replacement therapy has eclipsed. Soaring number of cardiology intervention procedures along with rising cases of cardiovascular diseases are being witnessed globally. In repercussion, governments are providing provisions of reimbursement support for patients with vascular diseases. The global normal balloon catheter market will account for around US$ 2,000 Mn revenues by 2022-end.

With respect to end-users, normal balloon catheter in cardiac laboratories shows promising expansion in the ensuing period. However, heavy cost associated with angioplasty procedures dent the growth of the market for normal balloon catheter. In addition, peril of infection and artery collapse linked with balloon catheterization does not augur well with the growth of normal balloon catheter market.

A recently compiled research analysis reveal that the demand for normal balloon catheter will soar on account of growing investments in research and development activities, provision made by governments for reimbursement support for patients with vascular diseases and burgeoning geriatric demographic. Besides, upward trend in the health care expenditure has been witnessed in the recent past. The research further sheds light on the normal balloon catheters’ manufacturers coming up with efficient and cost-effective solutions.

Europe to Account for Largest Revenue Share of the Global Normal Balloon Catheter Market

Europe is projected to be the largest market for normal balloon catheter during 2017 to 2022, in terms of revenue. Sales of normal balloon catheter in Europe will hold the largest revenue share of the market over the forecast period. In addition, normal balloon catheter sales in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to exhibit the fastest expansion through 2022. In contrast, the market in North America is anticipated to register the lowest CAGR through 2022.

The surge in interventional cardiology has been facilitating the utilization of normal balloon catheters. Moreover, there is a rise in prevalence of patients affected with the end stage renal disease. The number of patients seeking for renal replacement therapy has also increased. Leading manufacturers of normal balloon catheters are developing efficient and cost-effective solutions. These incidences might influence growth of the global normal balloon catheter market in the upcoming years. In contrast, costs of angioplasty procedures are very high, coupled with the risks such as artery collapse and infection related to balloon catheterization, which in turn will impede growth of the market.

The report also focuses on the epidemiology and product mapping behavior on the basis of region. The report also includes average pricing analysis and sheds light on supply chain. Assessment of the normal balloon catheter market incorporates provision of relevant market numbers and regional assessment of major factors. The report also includes regional and country-wise assessment.

A robust research methodology has been adopted for the forecast and assessment on the normal balloon catheter market. The research sources include primary and secondary sources which have been further examined by in-house panel of experts. The market size of the normal balloon catheter is the result of revenue comparison, market share comparison and Y-o-Y growth comparison on the geography.

Normal Balloon Catheter Market: Competitive Landscape

Prominent market players being instrumental for the growth of the normal balloon catheter market are profiled and assessed on the basis of company overview, financial overview, product offering, recent development, key differentiators and strategies. The report also includes SWOT analysis as well as gives insights on normal balloon catheter market indication list and the normal balloon catheter market indication sales data and key financials.

Key players profiled in Fact.MR’s report include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic plc, Terumo Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Hexacath, Tokai Medical Products Inc., Cook Medical INC, Cordis Corporation, and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG.

