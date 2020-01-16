Hospital Logistics Robots 2018 Global Market Key Players – Midea Group, Mobile Industrial Robots, OMRON, Savioke – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Hospital Logistics Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One trend in the market is improvements in hardware-related works. The steady improvements in hardware-related drawbacks will be one of the key factors driving the growth of the hospital logistics robots market. Companies are steadily focusing on improving the hardware technology of the robots to overcome hardware drawbacks such as loss of efficiency due to non-productive time on floor or inability to recognize and categorize objects.

One driver in the market is increasing advances in technology. The analysts market researchanalysts have identified technology advancements as one of the primary growth factors for the hospital logistics robots market. Hospital logistics robots are equipped with advanced technology that drives their efficiency and effectiveness.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to this market throughout the forecast period. This region witness steady growth in the hospital logistics robots market due to the strong medical infrastructure and extensive adoption of robots in hospitals.

The worldwide market for Hospital Logistics Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Midea Group

Mobile Industrial Robots

OMRON

Savioke

Singapore Technologies Engineering

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Automated Guided Vehicle

Mobile Robot

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmacy, Laboratory, and Sterile Goods Delivery

Food Delivery

Laundry Delivery

Waste Transportation

Table Of Contents:

https://www.openpr.com/news/1302330/Hospital-Logistics-Robots-2018-Global-Market-Key-Players-Midea-Group-Mobile-Industrial-Robots-OMRON-Savioke-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2023.html

