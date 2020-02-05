Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

    Hospital Linen Supply and Management Servicesare some of the vital elements for hospitals in providing high quality medical care to the patients. Hospital linen supplies include scrub wear, patient gowns, thermal blankets, hospital sheets, pediatric gowns, pillow cases, towels, surgical linen, and many other hospital supplies.

    Scope of the Report:
    USA is still the largest market, with more than five thousands of hospitals and countless clinics, the USA Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services market is becoming larger and larger. In addition, the capital health expenditure in USA is also growing fast.

    The Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services industry is still underdeveloped in Asia area, especially in China, where has the largest amount of hospitals and population. For the reason, it is because that most hospitals have their own laundry machines and the market concentration is relative low.

    Hospitals is still the largest application place due to the huge amount of linen need to laundry. For the common clinics, the amount of linen needed is small, so in some clinics the staff finished the clean work themselves.

    As we can see, the development of Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services industry is promising and there will be a much bigger market space in China once the hospitals accept this supply and management mode.

    The worldwide market for Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 10300 million US$ in 2024, from 8000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
    This report focuses on the Hospital Linen Supply and Management Services in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
    Berendsen
    Angelica
    Alsco
    ImageFIRST
    Synergy Health
    Aramark
    Mission
    Cintas
    Unitex
    Crothall
    G&K
    Tokai
    Ecotex
    Elis
    Medline
    Salesianer Miettex
    PARIS
    Faultless
    HCSC
    CleanCare
    Superior
    Linen King
    Celtic Linen
    Economy Linen
    Tetsudo Linen
    Logan’s
    Fdr Services
    Clarus
    Florida Linen

     

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Type, covers
    Rental System
    Customer Owned Goods

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
    Hospitals
    Clinics
    Others

     

