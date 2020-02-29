Hospital Disinfectant Products Market: Surgical Site Infection Lingers as the Major Cause of Hospitalization, Morbidity and Death

The vulnerability of infection are rapidly growing than declining as the condition is further escalated by the rising number of persons who are prone to infections. As such, the apt use of medicinal disinfectants can aid in containing and preventing the spread of lethal bacteria and viruses. Several contagious diseases can be derailed by the appropriate use of medical disinfectant products, by sterilization of medical devices and routine disinfection. These insights draw resemblance from the intelligence report titled, “Hospital Disinfectant Products Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026,” which has been recently added to Market Research Hub’s (MRH) ever-expanding repository.

Contagious diseases such as mucormycosis, tuberculosis and AIDS are mostly caused by pathogens including fungi, bacteria and viruses. Health care associated infections (HAIs) in ambulatory surgical centers, end-stage renal disease facilities, in-patient acute care hospital and in long-term care facilities have surged in over the years. As such, CDC has strictly issued guidelines for the use of chemical medical disinfectant and the proper procedure for the sterilization or disinfection of patient-care equipment. Environmental factors such as reusable medical devices—surgical instruments and endoscopes can harbor pathogens and be reason for HAIs. Even though improvements have been made in infection control practices, incorporating sterilization methods, surgical technique, availability of antimicrobial prophylaxis, surgical site infection lingers as main cause of prolonged hospitalization, morbidity and death. According to CDC, surgical site infection (SSI) is the most costly HAI type with a projected annual cost of USD3.3 billion and is associated with almost one million additional inpatient-days annually. Growing clinical evidences have revealed proper disinfection has been able to derail the transmission pathways, which reduces HAIs.

Hospital Disinfectant Products Market: Report Content

The report offers a robust assessment on the hospital disinfectant products market underpinned by quantitative and qualitative analysis. In addition, the report focuses on the dynamic facets of the market that have significant influence on the development of the Hospital disinfectant products market, elucidating drivers, trends, opportunities and restraints. The report focuses on the segmentation of the market to provide a deep dive assessment of the market.

The report incorporates executive summary and overview section that presents a robust assessment on the hospital disinfectant products market. Moreover, the report in the market overview section sheds light on PESTLE analysis to offer comprehensive analysis on the market. Further, the overview section further throws light on Porters’ Five Force analysis which will aid in assessing competitive landscape with respect to hospital disinfectant products market.

The coherent analysis of competitive scenario of the hospital disinfectant products market is backed up by the Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Further, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis focuses on feasible strategies of the pertinent players in the hospital disinfectant products market. Additionally, the report also elucidates SWOT analysis, company profile, product portfolio, recent development, company profile, key differentiation and strategic approach.

Hospital Disinfectant Products Market: Research Methodology

The report is propelled by painstaking research conducted to offer a deep dive analysis. Primary research and secondary research have been applied to offer a judicious insights on hospital disinfectant products market. The report is underpinned by primary research, incorporating veracious review from experts, telephonic interview, genuine views from seasoned analyst and surveys. Meanwhile, the secondary research encompasses EC filing, Factiva, trade journals and resourceful database. Additionally, the report shed light on absolute dollar opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y projections.

