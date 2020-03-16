Hospital Capacity Management Market Demand Expected to Increase by Penetration of IT Sector into Healthcare, According to Research Nester

The global hospital capacity management market is segmented into product type such as workflow management solution and asset management solution. Among these segments, asset management solution segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment by 2023. Likely, the growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising concerns regarding time management. Moreover, growing demand for integrated healthcare services and solutions is also believed to foster the growth of hospital capacity management market.

Global hospital capacity management market is expected to register a 5.12% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global hospital capacity management market valued at USD 804 Million in 2015. The market is expected to expand on the back of rising healthcare expenditure and positive GDP growth of emerging nations such as China, India and others.

The integrated solution is projected to attain a significant CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of regional platform, North America region captured the biggest market in hospital capacity management owing to presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure. In addition to this, U.S. is the prominent country in this region. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific is most lucrative market owing to positive GDP figure and rapid urbanization.

Growing Number of In-Patients

Rising number of patients affected with chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer and others along with necessity to provide better and time savings healthcare services to the patients is believed to be the dynamic factor behind the rapid growth of hospital capacity management market. Furthermore, wide availability of user friendly solutions for the management of hospital and patient cure is one of the major factors boosting the growth of Hospital Capacity Management Market.

Penetration of IT Sector into Healthcare

Rapid technological advancement in healthcare sector to provide time savings and effective cure to the patients and optimizations of resources in hospitals with the aim to provide cost effective services is predicted to flourish the growth of hospital capacity management market.

On the contrary, high cost associated with hospital capacity management is anticipated to dampen the growth of hospital capacity management market. Moreover, high installation cost is also expected to hinder the market of hospital capacity management.

The report titled “Hospital Capacity Management Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the global hospital capacity management market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by solution type, by delivery type and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global hospital capacity management market which includes company profiling of Infosys Limited, TeleTracking Technologies Inc., NextGen Healthcare Information Systems LLC, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, STERIS Corporation and Alcidion Corporation. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global hospital capacity management market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

