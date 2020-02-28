Hospital Bed Market:  International & Regional Players focusing on Extension of their Products & Services

In order to offer readers with up-to-date information about the latest advancements in the global medical bed market, the report provides updates about market opportunities, which can benefit leading manufacturers of medical bed. With continuous evolution of the healthcare sector, keeping a record of latest developments and trends is fundamental for medical bed manufacturers to formulate key business strategies. Detailed insights about raw material sourcing, supply chain, regulatory approvals, pricing analysis, list of distributors, and cost structure are provided in this section.

According to a latest research analysis by Fact.MR, the global market for medical beds will expand at a moderate CAGR during 2017 to 2022. Sales of medical beds across the globe are estimated to exceed US$ 3,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Distinguished by the presence of numerous vendors, the global Hospital bed market is highly competitive in nature. The international as well as regional market players, with their strong market penetration and wide geographic reach, are now focusing on extending their products & services for gaining a competitive edge. However, regional vendors are finding it challenging to keep up with international players in terms of market reach, pricing, quality, and financial resources.

The Fact.MR report provides a segment-wise analysis & forecast for covering wide scope of the global medical bed market. The global market for medical beds has been segmented on the basis of product type, usage, application, end-user, and region. A detailed country-wise forecast has been included in the segmentation analysis across all key market parameters.

Europe will Dominate Global Medical Bed Market

The global medical bed market will continue to be dominated by Europe, in terms of revenues. The medical bed markets in Europe and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are poised to register similar CAGRs through 2022. North America will also remain lucrative in the global medical bed market, and is projected to register a relatively faster expansion through 2022.

Hospitals will Remain Largest End-users of Medical Bed

Hospitals are expected to remain the largest end-users of medical beds, with revenues projected to account for roughly three-fourth share of the market during 2017 to 2022. On the basis of application, attractiveness of non-intensive care is expected to remain unmatched over the forecast period.

Medical beds will find the highest usage in acute care, with sales estimated to reach nearly US$ 2,000 Mn by 2022-end. Medical beds will find the lowest usage in psychiatric and bariatric care during 2017 to 2022.

North America will expand at the highest CAGR in the global medical beds market during 2017 to 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). This growth of medical bed market in North America is attributed to availability of highly advanced healthcare facilities, along with increased healthcare expenditure in the region. In addition, higher availability of sophisticated hospitals such as super specialty and multi-specialty hospitals in North America will further influence demand for medical beds.

The report by Fact.MR has identified key players operating in global medical beds market, which include Merivaara Corp., Span-America Medical Systems, Inc., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, LINET spol. s r.o., Medline Industries, Inc., Amico Corporation, Invacare Corporation, Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., and Stryker Corporation.

