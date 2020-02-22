Hospital Acquired Infections Market forecast to achieve 7.3 % CAGR through 2022

Hospital-acquired infections (HAI) or healthcare-associated infection (HCAI), are critical to threat and sometimes are dangerous too which can cost hugely. HAI also includes occupational infection among the staff of the hospital. Each year, these hospital-acquired infections result in higher mortality rates than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.

Hospitals without automated technologies and a central repository of infection information can have a difficult time detecting infections promptly, causing them to progress and spread. Few of the recent studies indicate the effectiveness of implementing proper systems and genomic sequencing in infection control.

The global Hospital-Acquired Infections Market is growing pervasively owing to the availability of effective treatment procedures. The increasing prevalence of hospital-borne infections during hospital admissions are escalating the market on the global platform.

Acknowledging the colossal traction, the market perceives currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report states that the global hospital-acquired infections market will touch a valuation of USD 36.16 BN by 2023, registering approximately 7.3 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Additional factors propelling the growth of the market include spreading awareness towards this kind of infection and the availability of novel medications and treatment procedures. Improving economic conditions worldwide that enable access to quality and improved healthcare fuel market growth.

Moreover, technological advancements in the medical science backed by the substantial investments made in the R&D activities foster the market growth of Hospital-acquired Infections treatments excellently, bringing about innovative treatments and medicines.

On the flip side, incidents of unmet clinical needs, drug resistance, complications occurring during treatments, and side effects of the treatment are some of the factors expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Nevertheless, factors such as the increasing government support for research & development are expected to support the growth of the hospital-acquired infections market.

Global Hospital-acquired Infections Market – Segments

For enhanced understanding, the report has been segmented into four key dynamics.

By Pathogen Types : Viral, Bacterial and Fungal among others.

By Method of Treatment : Sterilization, Chemical, and Radiation

By Infection Type : Urinary Tract Infections, Blood Stream Infections, Surgical Site Infections, Gastrointestinal Infections, and Respiratory Infections among others.

By Regions : Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Hospital-acquired Infections Market – Regional analysis

The North America region heading with the well-established healthcare sector accounts for the dominating market for hospital-acquired infections, globally. Furthermore, factors such as the higher per capita health care expenditures and growing investments into R&D to develop new techniques to cure hospital-acquired infections act as major growth drivers.

The U.S. and Canada led by the large hospital admissions, patient population, and increasing prevalence hospital-acquired infections, contribute to the growth of the regional market majorly. Moreover, broadening insurance coverage alongside the expanding private healthcare sector and improving overall healthcare infrastructure are fostering the growth of the regional market. The hospital-acquired infections market in North America is expected to reach around USD 12 BN by 2022.

On the other hand, the hospital-acquired infections market in the European region accounts for the second-largest market, growing with strong healthcare penetration. Moreover, factors such as the availability of advanced treatment facilities, skilled medical professionals, and government support for research & development drive the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific hospital-acquired infections market is rapidly emerging as a lucrative market, globally. Countries such as India and China backed by the vast population and the low-cost medications and procedures available to treat the hospital-acquired infections foster the growth in the regional market. Furthermore, the rapidly growing healthcare sector coupled with the large unmet needs will provide impetus to the market growth over the forecast period.

Global Hospital-acquired Infections Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the hospital-acquired infections market appears to be fragmented characterized by the presence of several large and small players. Well-established players incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, partnership, technology launch, and expansion to gain a competitive advantage in this market and to maintain their market position. Focusing on therapeutic areas with a high unmet medical need, these companies assess areas that require further innovation over the progress that has been made.

High growth potential that the market demonstrates attracts several new entrants to the market which further results in intensifying the competition. Substantial investments are transpired in R&D and clinical trials by the top players to develop effective treatments for these infections. These players are holding significant market share while other small and medium-sized companies are growing as well.

Major Players:

Key players leading the global hospital-acquired infections market include 3M Company, Advanced Sterilization Products, Becton Dickinson and company, Getinge AB, STERIS Corporation, Cantel Medical Corp., and Belimed AG among others.

Industry/Innovations/Related News:

February 12, 2019 —- Royal Philips (the Netherlands), a global leader in health technology launched IntelliSpace Epidemiology, a solution that optimizes the detection of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs). Philips IntelliSpace Epidemiology is the only decision-support solution in the U.S. that combines clinical informatics and genomic sequencing information from pathogenic bacteria, aiming to assist infection control prevention teams in identifying infection transmissions efficiently.

February 12, 2019 —- Medline Industries, Inc. (the US), a leading global manufacturer and distributor of medical supplies providing products, education, and services launched its new FDA-approved ReadyPrep CHG cloths to battle post-operative hospital-acquired infections. ReadyPrep CHG cloths are pre-saturated with 2% chlorhexidine gluconate, an antiseptic known for its ability to remove infection-causing bacteria from the skin.