Horticulture Lighting Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global Horticulture Lighting Market

Horticultural Lighting are designed to increase plant growth by stimulating photosynthesis with different wavelengths.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for horticulture lighting. Growing urbanization in the developing countries of this region positively affects the growth of the horticulture lighting market owing to the rapid population growth and availability of limited agricultural land. APAC constitutes thriving economies, such as Japan, China, India, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rates in the horticulture lighting market.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3723989-global-horticulture-lighting-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips Lighting

Gavita Holland

GE Lighting

OSRAM

Agrolux

Heliospectra

Hortilux Schreder

Lumileds

PARsource

Illumitex

Hubbell

Maxigrow

Bridgelux

Eye Hortilux

LumiGrow

The global Horticulture Lighting market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Horticulture Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Horticulture Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Technology

Fluorescent Lamps

High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights

LED Lights

Others

By Lighting Type

Toplighting

Interlighting

Segment by Application

Greenhouses

Vertical Farming

Indoor Farming

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 Horticulture Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Horticulture Lighting

1.2 Horticulture Lighting Segment By Technology

1.2.1 Global Horticulture Lighting Production Growth Rate Comparison By Technology (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Fluorescent Lamps

1.2.3 High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights

1.2.4 LED Lights

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Horticulture Lighting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Horticulture Lighting Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Greenhouses

1.3.3 Vertical Farming

1.3.4 Indoor Farming

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Horticulture Lighting Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Horticulture Lighting Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Horticulture Lighting Market Size

1.5.1 Global Horticulture Lighting Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Horticulture Lighting Production (2014-2025)

…….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Horticulture Lighting Business

7.1 Philips Lighting

7.1.1 Philips Lighting Horticulture Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Philips Lighting Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Gavita Holland

7.2.1 Gavita Holland Horticulture Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Gavita Holland Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GE Lighting

7.3.1 GE Lighting Horticulture Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GE Lighting Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 OSRAM

7.4.1 OSRAM Horticulture Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 OSRAM Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Agrolux

7.5.1 Agrolux Horticulture Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Agrolux Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Heliospectra

7.6.1 Heliospectra Horticulture Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Heliospectra Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Hortilux Schreder

7.7.1 Hortilux Schreder Horticulture Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Hortilux Schreder Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lumileds

7.8.1 Lumileds Horticulture Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lumileds Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 PARsource

7.9.1 PARsource Horticulture Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 PARsource Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Illumitex

7.10.1 Illumitex Horticulture Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Horticulture Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Illumitex Horticulture Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hubbell

7.12 Maxigrow

7.13 Bridgelux

7.14 Eye Hortilux

7.15 LumiGrow

Continued….

Enquiry For Buying [email protected] https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3723989-global-horticulture-lighting-market-research-report-2019

Contact US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)