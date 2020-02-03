Horticultural LED Lighting Market Size, Status, Top Players, Trends and Forecast to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Horticultural LED Lighting Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Horticultural LED Lighting is composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. Horticultural LED Lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. Horticultural LED Lighting can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. Horticultural LED Lights have strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, and enhance the taste and quality of the role.

Scope of the Report:

As for the horticultural LED lighting industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 41.67% of market share in 2016. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 12.95% market share in 2016 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Philips are Osram and Everlight Electronics which respectively has 9.62% and 9.00% market share in 2016.

Europe is the largest sales region for horticultural LED lighting which the number is about 1163K units with the market share of 32.24% in 2016. North America is the second largest sales region of horticultural LED lighting sales about 1116K Unit.

We believe horticultural LED lighting industry have lot connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development agriculture and LED light industry we tend to believe the future of horticultural LED lighting will be optimism.

The worldwide market for Horticultural LED Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach 940 million US$ in 2024, from 940 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Horticultural LED Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Philips

Osram

Everlight Electronics

Hubbell Lighting

Cree

General Electric

Gavita

Kessil

Fionia Lighting

Illumitex

Lumigrow

Valoya

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Market Segment by Type, covers

Low Power (ï¼œ300W)

High Power (greater than300W)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Greenhouse

Indoor and Vertical Farming

RandD

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Horticultural LED Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Horticultural LED Lighting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Horticultural LED Lighting in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Horticultural LED Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Horticultural LED Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Horticultural LED Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Horticultural LED Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

