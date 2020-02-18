MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Horse Riding Apparel Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers.

This report studies the Horse Riding Apparel Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The common horse riding apparel sets were composed with different parts, they are riding boots, riding helmets/hats, jackets, jodhpurs, breeches gloves, and other accessories.

The classification of Horse Riding Apparel includes Clothes, Boots, Helmets and Gloves, and the proportion of Clothes in 2015 is about 53.20%.

China is the largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel, with a production market share nearly 33.77% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Horse Riding Apparel Media, enjoying production market share nearly 25.24% in 2015.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Horse Riding Apparel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Horse Riding Apparel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.0% over the next five years, will reach 2650 million US$ in 2024, from 2350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ariat, DECATHLON, Shanghai Goldtex Clothing and Bags Co., Pikeur, GPA, Horseware, CASCO, Sorel, Kerrits, Equetech, VESTRUM, Mountain Horse, KEP ITALIA, KYLINÂ, UVEX, Devon-Aire, Equidorf, SSG Gloves, Noble Outfitters.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Clothes

Boots

Helmets

Gloves

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Female

Male

