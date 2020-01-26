Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Professional Survey Report 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Hookah (Shisha) tobacco (also known as waterpipe tobacco, maassel, shisha, narghile, or argileh) is smoked with a hookah (waterpipe). Hookah tobacco comes in different flavors, such as apple, mint, cherry, chocolate, coconut, licorice, cappuccino, and watermelon.

Scope of the Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Nakhla, Godfrey Phillips India, Starbuzz, Eastern Tobacco and AL-WAHA. Nakhla is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9% in 2017. The next is Godfrey Phillips India and Starbuzz.

There are mainly two type product of hookah tobacco market: Single Flavor and Mixed Flavor.

Geographically, the global hookah tobacco market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East andAfrica. The Middle East and Africa held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 69% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.0% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million US$ in 2024, from 730 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nakhla

Godfrey Phillips India

Starbuzz

Eastern Tobacco

AL-WAHA

Mazaya

AlFakherdr

Al-Tawareg Tobacco

Shiazo

MujeebSons

Fantasia

Social Smoke

AL RAYAN Hookah

Cloud Tobacco

Haze Tobacco

Alchemisttobacco

Fumari

Dekang

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Flavor

Mixed Flavor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Group Use

Personal Use

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco, with sales, revenue, and price of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco, for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

