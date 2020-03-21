Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Global Market 2019: Key Players – Nakhla, Godfrey Phillips India, Starbuzz, Eastern Tobacco, AL-WAHA

Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Industry

Description

This report studies the global market size of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco in these regions. 
This research report categorizes the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Hookah (Shisha) tobacco (also known as waterpipe tobacco, maassel, shisha, narghile, or argileh) is smoked with a hookah (waterpipe). Hookah tobacco comes in different flavors, such as apple, mint, cherry, chocolate, coconut, licorice, cappuccino, and watermelon. 
The leading manufactures mainly are Nakhla, Godfrey Phillips India, Starbuzz, Eastern Tobacco and AL-WAHA. Nakhla is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9% in 2017. The next is Godfrey Phillips India and Starbuzz. 
There are mainly two type product of hookah tobacco market: Single Flavor and Mixed Flavor.

Geographically, the global hookah tobacco market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East &Africa. The Middle East & Africa held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 69% in 2017. The next is Europe.

In 2017, the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market size was 730 million US$ and is forecast to 2760 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco include

Nakhla 
Godfrey Phillips India 
Starbuzz 
Eastern Tobacco 
AL-WAHA 
Mazaya 
AlFakherdr 
Al-Tawareg Tobacco 
Shiazo 
MujeebSons 
Fantasia 
Social Smoke 
AL RAYAN Hookah 
Cloud Tobacco 
Haze Tobacco 
Alchemisttobacco 
Fumari 
Dekang

Market Size Split by Type 
Single Flavor 
Mixed Flavor

Market Size Split by Application 
Group Use 
Personal Use

Market size split by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India

The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. 
To analyze the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. 
To project the value and volume of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 
1.1 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product 
1.2 Key Market Segments 
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered 
1.4 Market by Type 
1.4.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Size Growth Rate by Type 
1.4.2 Single Flavor 
1.4.3 Mixed Flavor 
1.5 Market by Application 
1.5.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Size Growth Rate by Application 
1.5.2 Group Use 
1.5.3 Personal Use 
1.6 Study Objectives 
1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary 
2.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Size 
2.1.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Revenue 2016-2025 
2.1.2 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales 2016-2025 
2.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Growth Rate by Regions 
2.2.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales by Regions 
2.2.2 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles 
11.1 Nakhla 
11.1.1 Nakhla Company Details 
11.1.2 Company Description 
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco 
11.1.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description 
11.1.5 Recent Development 
11.2 Godfrey Phillips India 
11.2.1 Godfrey Phillips India Company Details 
11.2.2 Company Description 
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco 
11.2.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description 
11.2.5 Recent Development 
11.3 Starbuzz 
11.3.1 Starbuzz Company Details 
11.3.2 Company Description 
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco 
11.3.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description 
11.3.5 Recent Development 
11.4 Eastern Tobacco 
11.4.1 Eastern Tobacco Company Details 
11.4.2 Company Description 
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco 
11.4.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description 
11.4.5 Recent Development 
11.5 AL-WAHA 
11.5.1 AL-WAHA Company Details 
11.5.2 Company Description 
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco 
11.5.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description 
11.5.5 Recent Development 
11.6 Mazaya 
11.6.1 Mazaya Company Details 
11.6.2 Company Description 
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco 
11.6.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description 
11.6.5 Recent Development 
11.7 AlFakherdr 
11.7.1 AlFakherdr Company Details 
11.7.2 Company Description 
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco 
11.7.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description 
11.7.5 Recent Development 
11.8 Al-Tawareg Tobacco 
11.8.1 Al-Tawareg Tobacco Company Details 
11.8.2 Company Description 
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco 
11.8.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description 
11.8.5 Recent Development 
11.9 Shiazo 
11.9.1 Shiazo Company Details 
11.9.2 Company Description 
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco 
11.9.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description 
11.9.5 Recent Development 
11.10 MujeebSons 
11.10.1 MujeebSons Company Details 
11.10.2 Company Description 
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco 
11.10.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description 
11.10.5 Recent Development 
11.11 Fantasia 
11.12 Social Smoke 
11.13 AL RAYAN Hookah 
11.14 Cloud Tobacco 
11.15 Haze Tobacco 
11.16 Alchemisttobacco 
11.17 Fumari 
11.18 Dekang

Continued…                       

 

