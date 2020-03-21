Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Global Market 2019: Key Players – Nakhla, Godfrey Phillips India, Starbuzz, Eastern Tobacco, AL-WAHA

Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Industry
Description
This report studies the global market size of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Hookah (Shisha) tobacco (also known as waterpipe tobacco, maassel, shisha, narghile, or argileh) is smoked with a hookah (waterpipe). Hookah tobacco comes in different flavors, such as apple, mint, cherry, chocolate, coconut, licorice, cappuccino, and watermelon.
The leading manufactures mainly are Nakhla, Godfrey Phillips India, Starbuzz, Eastern Tobacco and AL-WAHA. Nakhla is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9% in 2017. The next is Godfrey Phillips India and Starbuzz.
There are mainly two type product of hookah tobacco market: Single Flavor and Mixed Flavor.
Geographically, the global hookah tobacco market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East &Africa. The Middle East & Africa held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 69% in 2017. The next is Europe.
In 2017, the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market size was 730 million US$ and is forecast to 2760 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3431820-global-hookah-shisha-tobacco-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco include
Nakhla
Godfrey Phillips India
Starbuzz
Eastern Tobacco
AL-WAHA
Mazaya
AlFakherdr
Al-Tawareg Tobacco
Shiazo
MujeebSons
Fantasia
Social Smoke
AL RAYAN Hookah
Cloud Tobacco
Haze Tobacco
Alchemisttobacco
Fumari
Dekang
Market Size Split by Type
Single Flavor
Mixed Flavor
Market Size Split by Application
Group Use
Personal Use
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3431820-global-hookah-shisha-tobacco-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Single Flavor
1.4.3 Mixed Flavor
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Group Use
1.5.3 Personal Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Size
2.1.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Nakhla
11.1.1 Nakhla Company Details
11.1.2 Company Description
11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco
11.1.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description
11.1.5 Recent Development
11.2 Godfrey Phillips India
11.2.1 Godfrey Phillips India Company Details
11.2.2 Company Description
11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco
11.2.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description
11.2.5 Recent Development
11.3 Starbuzz
11.3.1 Starbuzz Company Details
11.3.2 Company Description
11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco
11.3.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description
11.3.5 Recent Development
11.4 Eastern Tobacco
11.4.1 Eastern Tobacco Company Details
11.4.2 Company Description
11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco
11.4.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description
11.4.5 Recent Development
11.5 AL-WAHA
11.5.1 AL-WAHA Company Details
11.5.2 Company Description
11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco
11.5.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description
11.5.5 Recent Development
11.6 Mazaya
11.6.1 Mazaya Company Details
11.6.2 Company Description
11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco
11.6.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description
11.6.5 Recent Development
11.7 AlFakherdr
11.7.1 AlFakherdr Company Details
11.7.2 Company Description
11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco
11.7.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description
11.7.5 Recent Development
11.8 Al-Tawareg Tobacco
11.8.1 Al-Tawareg Tobacco Company Details
11.8.2 Company Description
11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco
11.8.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description
11.8.5 Recent Development
11.9 Shiazo
11.9.1 Shiazo Company Details
11.9.2 Company Description
11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco
11.9.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description
11.9.5 Recent Development
11.10 MujeebSons
11.10.1 MujeebSons Company Details
11.10.2 Company Description
11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco
11.10.4 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Product Description
11.10.5 Recent Development
11.11 Fantasia
11.12 Social Smoke
11.13 AL RAYAN Hookah
11.14 Cloud Tobacco
11.15 Haze Tobacco
11.16 Alchemisttobacco
11.17 Fumari
11.18 Dekang
Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3431820
Continued…
Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)