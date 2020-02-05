Hookah Market Shipment, Price, Revenue, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution to 2019-2025

A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basin—often glass-based—before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.

A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basin—often glass-based—before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). The types of hookah mainly include 2 Hose, 3 Hose and others.

The hookah market is concentrated; the sales revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA.

Al Fakher Hookahs is the largest production manufacturer; its sales revenue of global market exceeds 17.63% in 2016. The next is Starbuzz Hookahs and FUMARI.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3733862-global-hookah-market-research-report-2019

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

USA is the largest sales region in the hookah market. Its sales revenue is about 45830.1 K USD in 2016.

The global Hookah market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hookah volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hookah market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Al Fakher Hookahs

Starbuzz Hookahs

FUMARI

Mya Hookah

Evolution Hookahs

Anahi Hookahs

Regal Hookahs

Tianbao Glass

Ed Hardy Hookah

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

2 Hose

3 Hose

Other

Segment by Application

Group Use

Personal Use

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3733862-global-hookah-market-research-report-2019

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Executive Summary

1 Hookah Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hookah

1.2 Hookah Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hookah Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 2 Hose

1.2.3 3 Hose

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Hookah Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hookah Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Group Use

1.3.3 Personal Use

1.3 Global Hookah Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Hookah Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Hookah Market Size

1.4.1 Global Hookah Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Hookah Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Hookah Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hookah Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hookah Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hookah Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Hookah Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Hookah Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hookah Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Hookah Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hookah Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Hookah Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Hookah Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Hookah Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Hookah Production

3.4.1 North America Hookah Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Hookah Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Hookah Production

3.5.1 Europe Hookah Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Hookah Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Hookah Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Hookah Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Hookah Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Hookah Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Hookah Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Hookah Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Hookah Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Hookah Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Hookah Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Hookah Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Hookah Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Hookah Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Hookah Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hookah Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Hookah Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Hookah Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Hookah Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3733862

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)