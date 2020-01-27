Hookah Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Hookah Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 123 pages with table and figures in it.

A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basinâ€”often glass-basedâ€”before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.

A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basinâ€”often glass-basedâ€”before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). The types of hookah mainly include 2 Hose, 3 Hose and others.

The hookah market is concentrated; the sales revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA.

Al Fakher Hookahs is the largest production manufacturer; its sales revenue of global market exceeds 17.63% in 2016. The next is Starbuzz Hookahs and FUMARI.

USA is the largest sales region in the hookah market. Its sales revenue is about 45830.1 K USD in 2016.

The worldwide market for Hookah is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019,This report focuses on the Hookah in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Al Fakher Hookahs

Starbuzz Hookahs

FUMARI

Mya Hookah

Evolution Hookahs

Anahi Hookahs

Regal Hookahs

Tianbao Glass

Ed Hardy Hookah

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

2 Hose

3 Hose

Other

Group Use

Personal Use

Chapter 1, to describe Hookah product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hookah, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hookah in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hookah competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hookah breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hookah market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hookah sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

