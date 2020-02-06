Hookah 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2025

Hookah Market 2019
A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basin—often glass-based—before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.
The hookah market is concentrated; the sales revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA.
Al Fakher Hookahs is the largest production manufacturer; its sales revenue of global market exceeds 17.63% in 2016. The next is Starbuzz Hookahs and FUMARI.
USA is the largest sales region in the hookah market. Its sales revenue is about 45830.1 K USD in 2016.
The global Hookah market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Hookah market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This research report categorizes the global Hookah market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Hookah market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Al Fakher Hookahs
Starbuzz Hookahs
FUMARI
Mya Hookah
Evolution Hookahs
Anahi Hookahs
Regal Hookahs
Tianbao Glass
Ed Hardy Hookah
Market size by Product
2 Hose
3 Hose
Other
Market size by End User
Group Use
Personal Use
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
