Honduras Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Segments, Trends, Opportunities and Industry Key Players – Hondutel, Comunitel, MultiData | 2019-2023

Executive summary Key statistics Country overview Telecommunications market 4.1 Historical overview Regulatory environment 5.1 Regulatory authority 5.2 Privatisation 5.3 DR-CAFTA Fixed network operators 6.1 Hondutel 6.2 Tele+ (Comunitel) 6.3 MultiData Telecommunications infrastructure 7.1 Overview of the national telecom network 7.2 International infrastructure 7.3 Infrastructure developments

WiseGuyReports.comreport has been added to its Research Database.Honduras’s mobile subscribers base weakens into 2018 Honduras is among the poorest countries in Central America and has long been plagued by an unstable political framework which has rendered telecom sector reform difficult. This has created real difficulties for telcos as well as consumers. Fixed-line teledensity, at only 5.2%, is significantly lower than the Latin American and Caribbean average. Poor fixed-line infrastructure has been exacerbated by low investment and topographical difficulties which have made investment in rural areas unattractive or uneconomical.DSL and cable modem technologies are available but are relatively expensive and thus take-up has been low thus far, while higher speed services are largely restricted to the major urban centres. Nevertheless, the demand for broadband is steadily increasing and there are been some investment in network upgrades to fibre-based infrastructure. Poor fixed-line connectivity has also inhibited the take-up of video streaming services.On the positive side, these factors have encouraged consumer take-up of mobile services, a sector where there is lively competition supported by international investment. Even so, mobile penetration is substantially below the regional average. Revenue growth from the mobile sector looks promising in coming years as operators invest in their networks, expand their reach and upgrade their capabilities to accommodate mobile broadband services. Mobile data as a proportion of overall mobile revenue has increased steadily, though low-end SMS services will continue to account for the bulk of data revenue for some years. Political developments during the last few years have not facilitated the much-needed reform of legislation governing the telecoms sector. Partly this is due to political stalemate and ineffective legislators, but underlying the difficulties are the close ties between executives at the incumbent Hondutel and key members of the government.Regulator preps for multi-spectrum auction aimed at attracting a fourth mobile player; Claro and Tigo extend LTE services; Universal Access program providing free internet services to public schools; Tigo Money mobile cash transfer service signs up more than one million users; Tigo launches satellite service; Spectrum auction encourages mobile broadband services take-up; Tigo rebrands broadband and pay-TV business as ‘Tigo Star’; Report update includes the regulator’s market data to March 2018, telcos’ operational data updates to Q2 2018, recent market developments.Hondutel, Comunitel, MultiData, Millicom (Tigo), Digicel, América Móvil (Claro).