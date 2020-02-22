Homeland Security 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

Homeland Security Market 2019

This report studies the global Homeland Security market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Homeland Security market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Homeland security systems in a country helps to avoid any kind of terrorist attacks on the country and provides security against severe attacks and threats.

The market for homeland security is primarily driven by several government initiatives undertaken to restrict increasing terrorist threats and cross border insurgency. In addition, rising cases of illegal immigration, drug smuggling and human trafficking is compelling the governments of various nations to invest heavily in procurement of homeland security products.. Adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by various armies for border surveillance is also influencing the growth of this category.

North America is the leading regional market due to technological advancement and huge expenditure in defense segment. North America is followed closely by the Asia Pacific owing to its substantial investments in military technologies by countries such as China and India. European region is also a promising market and has shown a rapid growth for homeland security products for countering terrorist threats. In rest of the world, the growth of homeland security market is largely driven by countries such as Brazil, UAE and Turkey.

In 2017, the global Homeland Security market size was 326200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 649900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 9.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

Raytheon

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Intelligence and Surveillance System

Detection and Monitoring System

Weapon System

Access Control System

Modeling and Simulation

Communication System

Platforms

Market segment by Application, split into

Aviation Security

Maritime Security

Border Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Cyber Security

CBRN Security

Mass Transit Security

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Homeland Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Homeland Security

1.1 Homeland Security Market Overview

1.1.1 Homeland Security Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Homeland Security Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Homeland Security Market by Type

1.4 Homeland Security Market by End Users/Application

2 Global Homeland Security Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Homeland Security Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 BAE Systems

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Homeland Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 General Dynamics

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Homeland Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Lockheed Martin

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Homeland Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Northrop Grumman

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Homeland Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Raytheon

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Homeland Security Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Homeland Security Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Homeland Security Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Homeland Security Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Homeland Security in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Homeland Security

5 United States Homeland Security Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Homeland Security Development Status and Outlook

7 China Homeland Security Development Status and Outlook

8 Japan Homeland Security Development Status and Outlook

9 Southeast Asia Homeland Security Development Status and Outlook

10 India Homeland Security Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1 Global Homeland Security Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2 Global Homeland Security Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3 Global Homeland Security Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

12 Homeland Security Market Dynamics

12.1 Homeland Security Market Opportunities

12.2 Homeland Security Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Homeland Security Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Homeland Security Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2 Other Risk Factors

Continued…..

