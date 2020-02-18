HOME SECURITY CAMERA MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Home Security Camera Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database

Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Home Security Camera Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Home Security Camera Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Global Home Security Camera Market, Product (Dome Security Camera, Bullet Security Camera, IP Security Camera), Type (Indoor Security Camera, Outdoor Security Camera), Resolution (Non-HD, HD), Services (Professional, Managed) – Forecast till 2023

Market Scenario

Utilization of surveillance camera is widely seen in workplaces and stores for quite a while, but security has turned out to be the foremost concern in the residential spaces also. Likewise, with the headways in wireless innovations, surveillance and security camera solutions have additionally progressed. The home security camera is a kind of surveillance camera which is installed outside or inside a building or house for monitoring activities happening in both the inner and outer premises. There are different types of cameras including wireless camera, dome camera, IP camera, and PTZ camera which helps the users in monitoring and controlling the camera through the help of their smartphones. The home security cameras are widely available with varieties of sizes, specifications, and resolution, but their chief function is to store and capture a video due to security reasons.

The main factors propelling the growth of the home security camera market are easy installation process of surveillance cameras and the expanding consciousness of security needs. Presentation of new features, for example, movement detection and identification with instant message alarms and remote view on cell phones have highly influenced the home security camera market and its growth.

Market Segmentation

The global home security camera market is divided on the basis of its resolution, type, product, and services. On the basis of its product, the market is again segmented into the bullet security camera, dome security camera, IP security camera, PTZ security camera, thermal security camera, and others.

On the basis of its type, the global market is classified into an indoor and outdoor security camera. Based on its resolution, the market is further bifurcated into HD and non-HD. On the basis of its services, the market divided into professional and managed services. Lastly, based on its geographical demand, the global home security camera market is divided into regions like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world.

Key Players

The major players in the global home security camera market are Motorola Home (U.S.), Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd (China), Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd (China), ADT Security Services (U.S.), Netgear, Inc. (U.S.), FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC (U.S.), among others.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

TABLE OF CONTENT

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. List of Assumptions

2.4. Market Structure

2.5. Key Takeaways

2.6. Key Buying Criteria

Market Insights Research Methodology

4.1. Research Process

4.2. Primary Research

4.3. Secondary Research

4.4. Market Size Estimation

4.5. Forecast Model Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Growing adoption of smart homes

5.2.2. Increasing awareness regarding security and safety

5.2.3. Ease of installation

5.2.4. Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3. Opportunities

5.3.1. Advancement in wireless IP cameras

5.3.2. Emerging smart city initiatives

5.4. Challenges

5.4.1. Issues regarding privacy and loss of data

5.4.2. High cost of cameras and its maintenance

5.5. Supply Chain Analysis

5.5.1. Optical & Electronic Component Manufacturers

5.5.2. Product Assemblers

5.5.3. Distribution & Sales

5.5.4. Service Providers

5.5.5. End-Users

5.6. Porter’s Five Forces Model

5.6.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.6.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.6.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.6.4. Threat of Substitutes

5.6.5. Intensity of Rivalry

……

Company Profiles

12.1. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd (China)

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Overview

12.1.3. Products Offerings

12.1.4. Key Developments

12.1.5. SWOT Analysis

12.1.6. Key Strategy

12.2. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (Motorola Home)

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Overview

12.2.3. Products Offerings

12.2.4. Key Developments

12.2.5. SWOT Analysis

12.2.6. Key Strategy

12.3. Shenzhen Leshi Video Tech. Co., Ltd (China)

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Products Offerings

12.4. Netgear, Inc. (Arlo)

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Overview

12.4.3. Products Offerings

12.4.4. Key Developments

12.4.5. SWOT Analysis

12.4.6. Key Strategy

12.5. ADT Inc. (U.S.)

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Overview

12.5.3. Products Offerings

12.5.4. Key Developments

12.5.5. SWOT Analysis

12.5.6. Key Strategy

12.6. FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC (U.S.)

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Products Offerings

12.6.3. Key Developments

12.6.4. SWOT Analysis

12.7. Vivint, Inc. (U.S.)

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Products Offerings

12.7.3. Key Developments

12.7.4. SWOT Analysis

12.8. SimpliSafe (U.S.)

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Products Offerings

12.8.3. Key Developments

12.9. Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Financial Overview

12.9.3. Products Offerings

12.9.4. Key Developments

12.9.5. SWOT Analysis

12.9.6. Key Strategy

12.10. Godrej Security Solutions (Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.)

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Financial Overview

12.10.3. Products Offerings

12.10.4. SWOT Analysis

12.10.5. Key Strategy

12.11. Nest Labs, Inc. (Alphabet)

12.11.1. Company Overview

12.11.2. Financial Overview

12.11.3. Products Offerings

12.11.4. Key Developments

Continued….

