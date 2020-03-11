Home Scales Market Growth & Revenue Opportunities 2016: Analysis & Growth By 2026

While life expectancy has increased tremendously in the past 50 years, industrialization and the dominance of the services sector in the developed world has given rise to new health problems like stress, obesity and high blood pressure. Obesity in particular is one of the biggest scourges of a modern lifestyle without any time (or inclination) to exercise and it can wreak havoc on the person’s health. Obesity is a condition where a person is too heavy for their respective height and is calculated with the help of the body mass index (BMI). A BMI between 20 and 25 is considered normal, 25 or more is overweight, while 30 and above is called obese. An obese person is far more likely to develop Type 2 Diabetes, have an unhealthy child, some kind of heart disease or even a stroke. An awareness of the dangers of obesity along with a focus on health has fuelled the demand for the home scales market. People want to be able to measure their weight from the comfort of their homes and it is also used to motivate them to exercise more and drop those last few pounds. Continuous innovations with greater functionality or added features, increasing popularity of self-monitoring and a demand for high-tech electronics is expected to account for the continued demand of the home scales market.

Home Scales market Drivers

An aging population in the west, a sedentary, fast-paced lifestyle leaving no time to exercise, along with a greater awareness of the long term problems caused by obesity can be expected to drive the home scale market going forward. Added functionality and more features in home scales is also expected to help in no small measure. An increased acceptance of digital body fat analysers in emerging markets will also provide a boost to the home scale market. They are worthy of mention since they measure body fat and help the person distinguish between fat and weight loss. It is not just obese customers but even health-conscious people who will drive the demand for the home scales market in the medium to long term. A greater preference for privacy and the convenience of using these devices in the bedroom or bathroom will also contribute to the future prospects of the home scales market.

Home Scales market Key Regions

Europe is the largest home scales market, followed by North America in 2016. This is due to the presence of a post-industrial society where the services sector dominates leading to a sedentary lifestyle and also the prevalence of ready to eat, processed and unhealthy food. Germany, the USA and the UK are some of the largest individual home scales markets. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest growth due to rapid urbanization, increased cases of obesity and also an increased awareness of advances in technology related to health and fitness. The key Asia Pacific markets include China, India, Japan and Korea.

Home Scales market Key Market Players

The key players in the home scales market are AWM Limited, Camry Electronic Ltd, Salter Housewares, Bonso Electronics, Johnson Measures and Weights Ltd, Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd., Leifheit AG, Guangdong Xiangshan Weighing Apparatus, and Tanita Corporation.