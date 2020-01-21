HOME MEAL REPLACEMENT (HMR) MARKET ANALYSIS, COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE, STRATEGIES, SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, GROWTH FORECAST TO 2018 – 2023

Home Meal Replacements are nutritious frozen meals that are flash-frozen, without any extra preservatives added.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Home Meal Replacement (HMR) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Home Meal Replacement (HMR) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
RTC (Ready to Cook)
RTH (Ready to Heat)
RTE( Ready to Eat)
Segmentation by application:
single-person households
older citizens
Dual income household
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Nestle
Tyson Foods
Kellogg
General Mills
ConAgra
Unilever
Pinnacle Foods
Dongwon
Shinsegae Food
LEEPACK
OURHOME
Wooyang Frozen Foods
Sempio
CJ Cheiljedang Corp.
Foodone
Eat East
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Home Meal Replacement (HMR) market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Home Meal Replacement (HMR) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Home Meal Replacement (HMR) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Segment by Type
2.2.1 RTC (Ready to Cook)
2.2.2 RTH (Ready to Heat)
2.2.3 RTE( Ready to Eat)
2.3 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Segment by Application
2.4.1 single-person households
2.4.2 older citizens
2.4.3 Dual income household
2.4.4 Others
2.5 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) by Players
3.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) by Regions
4.1 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) by Regions
4.1.1 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Consumption Growth
………….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Nestle
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Offered
12.1.3 Nestle Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Nestle News
12.2 Tyson Foods
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Offered
12.2.3 Tyson Foods Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Tyson Foods News
12.3 Kellogg
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Offered
12.3.3 Kellogg Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Kellogg News
12.4 General Mills
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Offered
12.4.3 General Mills Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 General Mills News
12.5 ConAgra
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Offered
12.5.3 ConAgra Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 ConAgra News
12.6 Unilever
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Offered
12.6.3 Unilever Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Unilever News
12.7 Pinnacle Foods
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Offered
12.7.3 Pinnacle Foods Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Pinnacle Foods News
12.8 Dongwon
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Offered
12.8.3 Dongwon Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Dongwon News
12.9 Shinsegae Food
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Offered
12.9.3 Shinsegae Food Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Shinsegae Food News
12.10 LEEPACK
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Product Offered
12.10.3 LEEPACK Home Meal Replacement (HMR) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 LEEPACK News
12.11 OURHOME
12.12 Wooyang Frozen Foods
12.13 Sempio
12.14 CJ Cheiljedang Corp.
12.15 Foodone
12.16 Eat East
……Continued
