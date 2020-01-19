Home Health Care Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Home healthcare refers to home-based healthcare services provided to users at the convenience of their homes.

In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as converging trends of aging population, technological advancement, and rising incidence of chronic diseases.

Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing adoption of innovative techniques, increasing disposable income, expansion of home healthcare companies in this region, rising awareness of home healthcare, and increasing need for affordable healthcare delivery systems are expected to drive the growth of this market in Asia.

In 2018, the global Home Health Care market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Home Health Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Health Care development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Abbott

Johnson & Johnson

Omron Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Fresenius

GE Healthcare

Roche

Linde Group

Mckesson

Bayada Home Health Care

Sunrise Medical

B. Braun Melsungen

3M

Medtronic

Becton, Dickinson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Home Telehealth Monitoring Devices

Home Telehealth Services

Telehealth Software Solutions

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnostics and Monitoring

Therapeutics

Care and Rehabilitation

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Home Health Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Home Health Care development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Health Care are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3665511-global-home-health-care-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

