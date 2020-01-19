Home Health Care Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Home healthcare refers to home-based healthcare services provided to users at the convenience of their homes.
In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this geographical segment is attributed to factors such as converging trends of aging population, technological advancement, and rising incidence of chronic diseases.
Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as rising geriatric population, increasing adoption of innovative techniques, increasing disposable income, expansion of home healthcare companies in this region, rising awareness of home healthcare, and increasing need for affordable healthcare delivery systems are expected to drive the growth of this market in Asia.
In 2018, the global Home Health Care market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Home Health Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Health Care development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Abbott
Johnson & Johnson
Omron Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips
Fresenius
GE Healthcare
Roche
Linde Group
Mckesson
Bayada Home Health Care
Sunrise Medical
B. Braun Melsungen
3M
Medtronic
Becton, Dickinson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Home Telehealth Monitoring Devices
Home Telehealth Services
Telehealth Software Solutions
Market segment by Application, split into
Diagnostics and Monitoring
Therapeutics
Care and Rehabilitation
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Home Health Care status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Home Health Care development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Home Health Care are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Home Health Care Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Home Telehealth Monitoring Devices
1.4.3 Home Telehealth Services
1.4.4 Telehealth Software Solutions
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Home Health Care Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Diagnostics and Monitoring
1.5.3 Therapeutics
1.5.4 Care and Rehabilitation
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Home Health Care Market Size
2.2 Home Health Care Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Home Health Care Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Home Health Care Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Home Health Care Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Home Health Care Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Home Health Care Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Home Health Care Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Home Health Care Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Home Health Care Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Home Health Care Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Home Health Care Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Home Health Care Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Abbott
12.1.1 Abbott Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Home Health Care Introduction
12.1.4 Abbott Revenue in Home Health Care Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Abbott Recent Development
12.2 Johnson & Johnson
12.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Home Health Care Introduction
12.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Revenue in Home Health Care Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development
12.3 Omron Healthcare
12.3.1 Omron Healthcare Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Home Health Care Introduction
12.3.4 Omron Healthcare Revenue in Home Health Care Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Omron Healthcare Recent Development
12.4 Koninklijke Philips
12.4.1 Koninklijke Philips Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Home Health Care Introduction
12.4.4 Koninklijke Philips Revenue in Home Health Care Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Koninklijke Philips Recent Development
12.5 Fresenius
12.5.1 Fresenius Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Home Health Care Introduction
12.5.4 Fresenius Revenue in Home Health Care Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Fresenius Recent Development
12.6 GE Healthcare
12.6.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Home Health Care Introduction
12.6.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Home Health Care Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.7 Roche
12.7.1 Roche Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Home Health Care Introduction
12.7.4 Roche Revenue in Home Health Care Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Roche Recent Development
12.8 Linde Group
12.8.1 Linde Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Home Health Care Introduction
12.8.4 Linde Group Revenue in Home Health Care Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Linde Group Recent Development
12.9 Mckesson
12.9.1 Mckesson Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Home Health Care Introduction
12.9.4 Mckesson Revenue in Home Health Care Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Mckesson Recent Development
12.10 Bayada Home Health Care
12.10.1 Bayada Home Health Care Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Home Health Care Introduction
12.10.4 Bayada Home Health Care Revenue in Home Health Care Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Bayada Home Health Care Recent Development
12.11 Sunrise Medical
12.12 B. Braun Melsungen
12.13 3M
12.14 Medtronic
12.15 Becton, Dickinson
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Continuous…
