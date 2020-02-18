Home Gateway 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Home Gateway Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

In telecommunications networking, a home gateway (more commonly known as a home router or residential gateway) is a device that allows a local area network (LAN) to connect to a wide area network (WAN) via a modem. The WAN can be a larger computer network (such as a municipal WAN that provides a connection to residences within the municipality) or the Internet.

Scope of the Report:

EU has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Home Gateway market, while the United States is the second sales volume market for Home Gateway in 2017.

In the industry, Arris Enterprises profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Cisco Systems and Huawei Technologies ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 18.64%, 15.02% and 11.17% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

The worldwide market for Home Gateway is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.9% over the next five years, will reach 5790 million US$ in 2024, from 3880 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Home Gateway in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arris

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

Sagemcom

AVM

Advanced Digital Broadcast

Actiontec Electronics

Humax

Technicolor

ZTE

Zhone Technologies

ZyXEL Communications

Comtrend

Audio Codes

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ADSL

VDSL

Ethernet

GPON

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial (Hotel, etc.)

Others (Hospital, etc.)

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Home Gateway Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 ADSL

1.2.2 VDSL

1.2.3 Ethernet

1.2.4 GPON

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial (Hotel, etc.)

1.3.3 Others (Hospital, etc.)

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Arris

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Home Gateway Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Arris Home Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Cisco Systems

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Home Gateway Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Cisco Systems Home Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Huawei Technologies

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Home Gateway Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Huawei Technologies Home Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Sagemcom

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Home Gateway Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sagemcom Home Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 AVM

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Home Gateway Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 AVM Home Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Advanced Digital Broadcast

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Home Gateway Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Advanced Digital Broadcast Home Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Actiontec Electronics

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Home Gateway Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Actiontec Electronics Home Gateway Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

