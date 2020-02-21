Home Fitness Equipment Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Fitness equipment consist of machines for workout and devices that help in monitoring physical exercises. These equipments help in weight management, improving stamina, developing muscular strength, and also in dealing with a few medical issues.

The increasing awareness about the importance of health and fitness is one of the primary growth factors for this market. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware of the importance of exercising and regarding the availability of new and advanced equipment. To increase customer awareness, vendors in this market have started using interactive videos and pages on social media channels that enables the customers to get proper guidance directly from the experts. Fitness professionals provide a variety of fitness tools such as workout routines, workout calculators, and training tips to a variety of people with varying levels of fitness. The increasing initiatives taken by the vendors to educate people about fitness will significantly contribute to the growth of this market.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to this market throughout the forecast period. This region accounts for a large number of health-conscious people who can afford home fitness equipment. The market’s growth in the region is influenced by the increasing incidence of age-related health issues.

The global Home Fitness Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Home Fitness Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Home Fitness Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cybex International

Precor

Technogym

Fitnessathome

Fitness World

Johnson Health Tech

NordicTrack

ProForm

TRUE Fitness

Vectra Fitness

Woodway

HOIST Fitness Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Others

Segment by Application

Home Consumer

Health Clubs/Gyms

Commercial Users

Others

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3820172-global-home-fitness-equipment-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Home Fitness Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home Fitness Equipment

1.2 Home Fitness Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Fitness Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Cardiovascular Training Equipment

1.2.3 Strength Training Equipment

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Home Fitness Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Home Fitness Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Home Consumer

1.3.3 Health Clubs/Gyms

1.3.4 Commercial Users

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Home Fitness Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Home Fitness Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Home Fitness Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Home Fitness Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Home Fitness Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Home Fitness Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Home Fitness Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Home Fitness Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home Fitness Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Home Fitness Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Home Fitness Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Home Fitness Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Home Fitness Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Home Fitness Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Home Fitness Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Home Fitness Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Home Fitness Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Home Fitness Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Home Fitness Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Home Fitness Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Home Fitness Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Home Fitness Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Home Fitness Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Home Fitness Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Home Fitness Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Home Fitness Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Home Fitness Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Home Fitness Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Home Fitness Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Home Fitness Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Home Fitness Equipment Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Home Fitness Equipment Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Home Fitness Equipment Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Home Fitness Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Home Fitness Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

Continuous…

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3820172-global-home-fitness-equipment-market-research-report-2019

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trend

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3820172-global-home-fitness-equipment-market-research-report-2019

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/home-fitness-equipment-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2025/491837

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 491837