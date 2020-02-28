Home Diagnostics Market: Key Players Adopt Next-generation Technologies to Improve Existing Home Diagnostic Test Kits

The Fact.MR report includes detailed information about the home diagnostics market on thoroughly assessing historical and the latest industry-validated data associated with home diagnostics. Readers can find accurate information about the future prospects of the home diagnostics market, which can help market players to comprehend the ebb and flow of the home diagnostics market during the period 2018-2026.

Home diagnostics, also known as in vitro diagnostics or self-diagnosis tests, are tests performed on samples collected from the human body, which include blood, urine, and saliva, to detect medical conditions or diseases at home. Home diagnostics are popular among patients as these tests are quick, cost-effective, and confidential. Home diagnostics are commonly available in the form of cassettes, strips, digital monitoring instruments, cups, and dip cards.

Fact.MR, in its latest market study, opines that the home diagnostics market will grow at a healthy 3.5% value CAGR, surpassing US$ 6.3 million by 2026. According to the report, sales will remain buoyant in developed regions, with North America and Europe collectively accounting for over 50% revenue share of the market. The Fact.MR study remains bullish on the prospects of home diagnostics market players in developing countries, as growing focus on health & wellness, and emergence of many Asian countries as medical tourism hubs creates opportunities.

Rising health awareness has driven adoption of personalized medicines and home diagnostics among consumers. Sensing the requirements of end-users, home diagnostics market players are focusing on enhancing efficiency, accuracy, reliability, and convenience. The investments have invariably shifted to incorporation of advanced technology in the manufacture of home diagnostics. Through adoption of wearable technologies, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI), market players are working on enhancing the performance features of home diagnostics.

The report includes detailed segmentation of the home diagnostics market according to regional markets, test types, form types, distribution channels, and sample channels, to help readers to understand growth prospects of the home diagnostics market with more clarity.

The home diagnostics market is divided into six main categories according to various test types, such as glucose monitoring devices, pregnancy tests, HIV test kits, ovulation prediction test kits, cholesterol test kits, and drug abuse test kits, which is further segmented into marijuana kits, opiates kits, benzodiazepines, and alcohol abuse kits. Other test types included in the home diagnostics market report are male infertility test kits, urinary tract infections test, menopause test kits, and fecal occult blood test. The home diagnostics market is further segmented into various form types, such as cassette, strip, midstream, digital monitoring instrument, test panel, cup, and dip card.

Based on distribution channels, the home diagnostics market is segmented into retail pharmacies, drug store, supermarket/hypermarket, and online pharmacies. The home diagnostics market is also segmented according to sample types into blood, saliva, and urine.

The Fact.MR report helps readers to track the salient developments in strategies adopted by their competitors in the home diagnostics market and plan their upcoming strategies accordingly. The report covers all the leading stakeholders in the home diagnostics market and provides detailed information including the company revenues as well as their business plans for the coming future. Market players in the home diagnostics market that are featured in the report include Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories Inc., BTNX Inc., ARKRAY Inc., Assure Tech (Hangzhou) co. Ltd., Becton Dickinson & Company, Bionime Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Quidel Corporation, and True Diagnostics Inc.

