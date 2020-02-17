Home Care Packaging Market – Canada Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Home Care Packaging in the Canada” to its Research Database.
Home Care Packaging Market Canada 2023
Home Care Packaging in Canada experienced another year of current value growth in 2018. Growth continued to be driven by categories such as laundry care and toilet care. Product innovation was an important driver of sales growth in these categories, as consumers continued to look for improved product content and better product efficacy. Brand manufacturers across Home Care Packaging categories continued to improve their product ranges, especially within growing categories such as liquid detergents. Furthermore, …
The Home Care Packaging in Canada market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Headlines
Prospects
Home Care Packaging Remains Flat
Innovations Drive Laundry Detergents Packaging
Packaging Remains A Challenge for Online Sales
Executive Summary
Convenience, Value and Environmental Awareness Drive Packaging Innovation
Smaller Packaging Thrives Thanks To Convenience
Convenience and Portability Drive Innovative Pack Types in Wine, Beer and Cider
Sub-premium Drives Metal Closures While Premiumisation Boosts Corks
Health Concerns Drive Smaller Portion Sizes in Soft Drinks and Alcoholic Drinks
Metal Thrives in Non-alcoholic and Alcoholic Drinks, Especially Rtd
Packaging Legislation
Canadian Government Passes New Regulation on Nutrition Labels
Continued Evolution for Rules Guiding Canadian Alcohol Sales
Efforts To Simplify Labelling Regulations Fail
Recycling and the Environment
Montreal Leaders Set Sights on Bottled Water Ban
Chemical Propellants Are Excluded From Spray Bottles
Home Care Products Boost Sustainability Efforts
Packaging Design and Labelling
Material Choice in Packaging Is An Important Element of Brand Positioning
Packaging Innovation Concerns Manufacturers Looking To Grow Online Sales
Rigid Plastic Thrives Thanks To New Diversity in Consumption Occasions
Continued……
