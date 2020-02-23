Home Audio Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Sony Corporation, LG Electronics, Bose and Panasonic Corporation are the key players and accounted for over 50% of the overall Home Audio market share in 2016. Other players include Yamaha, Harman, Onkyo (Pioneer), VIZIO, Samsung.

Europe Home Audio size stood as the largest market and was valued at USD 2481.75 Million in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.31% from 2016 to 2022. The region is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to early adoption of home audio devices. In addition, presence of high number of technology consciousness people is also likely to surge the demand

.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investor are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Home Audio is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.7% over the next five years, will reach 12100 million US$ in 2024, from 9720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Home Audio in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

LG

Sony

Panasonic

Bose

Yamaha

Harman

Onkyo (Pioneer)

VIZIO

Samsung

D+M Group (Sound United)

VOXX International

Nortek

Creative Technologies

EDIFIER

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Home Theatre in-a-box (HTiB)

Home Audio Speakers and Systems

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Application I

Application II

