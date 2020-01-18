Hollow Metal Doors Global Analysis Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2024

Global Hollow Metal Doors Market

Description

Hollow metal doors are primarily utilized in the new and retrofit construction projects for commercial, educational and healthcare sectors. Hollow metal doors are made up of reinforced steel sheets and filled with various insulation materials such as kraft honeycomb, polyurethane and polystyrene etc.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hollow Metal Doors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Hollow metal doors provide various advantages as compared to their counterparts available in the market which include durability, longer life with little or no maintenance, ability to withstand wear and tear, etc. Further, galvanized steel doors manufactured by several players are rust resistant, and they also provide insulated doors which combine weather stripping and good threshold which helps in energy savings.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Ceco Door

TRUDOOR

BARON Metal Industries

CURRIES

S.W. Fleming

Plyer Enterprises

Concept Frames

Houston-Starr Company

DCI

Beacon Metals

ARCAT

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flush Hollow Metal Doors

Hollow Metal Doors with Windows

Paneled Hollow Metal Doors

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial & Institutional

Industrial

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hollow Metal Doors Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Flush Hollow Metal Doors

1.2.2 Hollow Metal Doors with Windows

1.2.3 Paneled Hollow Metal Doors

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial & Institutional

1.3.3 Industrial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Ceco Door

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hollow Metal Doors Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Ceco Door Hollow Metal Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 TRUDOOR

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hollow Metal Doors Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 TRUDOOR Hollow Metal Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 BARON Metal Industries

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hollow Metal Doors Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 BARON Metal Industries Hollow Metal Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 CURRIES

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hollow Metal Doors Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 CURRIES Hollow Metal Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 S.W. Fleming

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hollow Metal Doors Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 S.W. Fleming Hollow Metal Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Plyer Enterprises

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Hollow Metal Doors Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Plyer Enterprises Hollow Metal Doors Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

