Hoist-Global Market Size will reach US$ 4010 million till 2024 released by MarketResearchNest.com

A hoist is a mechanical device for lifting material, typically consisting of a rope or chain around a drum or wheel lift, and a hook for attaching payload.

A basic hoist is defined by two chief characteristics. The first is the lifting medium, which may be a wire rope wrapped around a drum or a chain raised by a pulley. The second is the type of power utilized by the hoist. Common power-sources are hydraulics, electricity, air driven motors, and, in the case of a manual hoist, muscle power.

In the hoist market, high-end products are mainly produced by developed countries. China is the dominator of the middle and low end products. With its low price, hoist produced in China are popular around the world, especially in Southeast Asia, Africa, South America and the Middle East development countries and regions.

As the necessary industrial equipment, hoist can be used in every walk of life, including oil, petrochemical, petrol, oil depot, gas, chemical, military, electricity, mining, electronics, railway and other industries.

The global oil refinery market is expected to increase due to rising energy demand, evolving technology and new sources of the crude oil explored during the forecast period. And the oil refineries market is currently undergoing a significant reorientation, with demand moving away from the traditional strongholds of Europe and North America to other regions of the world. Growing demand from end-use industries around the world is expected to drive growth in the global petrochemical market over the next seven years. On the supply side, abundant raw material availability in the Middle East is expected to have a positive impact on growth of the petrochemical market. The shale gas boom in North America and rapidly expanding exploration and production activities in China are also likely to drive the global market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hoist market will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 4010 million by 2024, from US$ 3240 million in 2019.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Manual Hoists, Electric Hoists, Air Hoists, Hydraulic Hoists.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Factories, Construction Sites, Marinas and Shipyards, Mining and Excavating Operation, Warehouse, Others.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Columbus McKinnon, Kito, Terex, Konecranes, Ingersoll Rand, TRACTEL, PLANETA, Hitachi, KAWASAKI, J.D. Neuhaus, TOYO, ABUS, Imer International, VERLINDE, DAESAN, ABLE FORGE, Endo Kogyo, Shanghai Yiying, Xi’an Liba, TBM, Zhejiang Wuyi Machinery, Beijing Lingying, Nanjing Jingming, Nucleon (Xinxiang), DL Heavy, Mode, Cheng Day.

