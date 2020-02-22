HMI Software 2019 Global Market – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

HMI Software Market 2019
This report studies the global HMI Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global HMI Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry
The functionality of Human Machine Interface (HMI) software can vary considerably. Many software packages are HMI clients used with a variety of control products, such as DCSs, PLC, PACs or PC-based data acquisition systems. In addition to performing visualization functions, many of these HMI client software packages are also used for performing monitoring functions, such as alarming, as well as for data storage and printing management reports. Some of the more sophisticated packages also perform control functions. ARC considers script language programming to be an inherent function of an HMI client software package, rather than control and programming.
The increasing need to improve process efficiency in manufacturing plants is one of the primary factors behind the growth of this market. Manufacturing plants implement automation systems to increase the efficiency of the project and reduce the operational cost. Many vendors provide customizable HMI solutions and HMI devices running on third party software, which enables the end-users in designing analytical models. Process visualization and data availability is a necessity in manufacturing plants which is facilitated by HMI software by providing real-time data availability, reducing direct human interference in operations, and reducing process time.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
General Electric
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
Siemens
AdroIT Technologies
Beijer Electronics
Brainchild Electronic
B-Scada
COPA-DATA
Elipse Software
Inductive Automation
National Instruments
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Proprietary Software
Hardware-Independent and Open Source Software
Market segment by Application, split into
Oil and Gas
Energy and Power
Food and Beverages
Chemical
Metals and Mining
Pharmaceutical
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive
Packaging
Semiconductor and Electronics
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global HMI Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of HMI Software
1.1 HMI Software Market Overview
1.1.1 HMI Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global HMI Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 HMI Software Market by Type
1.4 HMI Software Market by End Users/Application
2 Global HMI Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 HMI Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 General Electric
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 HMI Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Rockwell Automation
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 HMI Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Schneider Electric
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 HMI Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Siemens
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 HMI Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 AdroIT Technologies
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 HMI Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Beijer Electronics
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 HMI Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Brainchild Electronic
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 HMI Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 B-Scada
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 HMI Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 COPA-DATA
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 HMI Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Elipse Software
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 HMI Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Inductive Automation
3.12 National Instruments
4 Global HMI Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global HMI Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global HMI Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of HMI Software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of HMI Software
5 United States HMI Software Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe HMI Software Development Status and Outlook
7 China HMI Software Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan HMI Software Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia HMI Software Development Status and Outlook
10 India HMI Software Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global HMI Software Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global HMI Software Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global HMI Software Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 HMI Software Market Dynamics
12.1 HMI Software Market Opportunities
12.2 HMI Software Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 HMI Software Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 HMI Software Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued…..
