HLA TYPING FOR TRANSPLANT MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2023

HLA Typing transplant Market is an efficient method of matching the tissues of the potential donor with the recipient of the respective tissues. It determines antigens on the white blood cells, which resolves the compatibility of the tissues for the organ transplantation. HLA typing is an important procedure used in the transplantation of stem cells, kidney, liver, pancreas, heart transplant, and bone marrow.

Increasing number of transplantation procedures owing to rising number of organ failures is the major factor driving the growth of the HLA Typing. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population and growing awareness among population regarding the importance of organ donation are some of the factors propelling the growth of the global HLA Typing. The high cost of typing devices and stringent reimbursement policies are some factors limiting the growth of the global HLA Typing. However, the improvement in healthcare sector in emerging economies such as China, and rising demand for low-cost DNA sequencing technology is likely to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The HLA Typing can be segmented on the basis of technology, product & services, application, and end user. Based on technology, the market can be diversified into non-molecular assays and molecular assays. Non-molecular assays can be further segmented into serological assays and mixed lymphocyte culture assays. Moreover, the molecular assays segment can be further segmented into PCR-based molecular assays and sequencing-based molecular assays. The PCR-based molecular assays are further dub-segmented into sequence-specific primer (SSP-PCR), sequence-specific oligonucleotide (SSO-PCR), sequence-based typing (SBT-PCR), and reference strand-based conformation analysis (RSCA-PCR). The sequencing-based molecular assays can be further sub-segmented into Sanger sequencing and next-generation sequencing. Based on product & services, the market is bifurcated into reagents, software, and instruments. Based on applications, the market is segmented into diagnostics and research. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into academic institutes & research centers, hospitals, donor registries, and transplant centers. Among end users, the hospital segment holds the largest market share in the HLA Typing. This can be attributed to growing number of hospitals emerging economies due to the rapid investment in healthcare infrastructure.

The global HLA Typing is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global HLA Typing and expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is mainly owing to the increasing demand for organ transplants and the rising number of organ donors in the region. Moreover, the improvement in the healthcare infrastructure such as surgical instruments is one of the factors driving the growth of the HLA typing market in North America.

Some of the key vendors of the HLA Typing are Biofortuna Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GenDx, HistoGenetics, InGen, Linkage Biosciences, Omixon, and Pacific Biosciences of California, among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development and so on. For instance, in July 2017, Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc. announced the acquisition of Linkage Biosciences, a molecular diagnostic company. The acquisition has expanded the company’s product portfolio, which in turn, strengthens its existence in the HLA typing for transplant industry.

Research Methodology:

The market study of HLA Typing is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases such as Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), donatelife, American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC), among others.

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue

• Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, Amazon for pricing analysis

The report is intended for HLA typing manufacturers, healthcare providers, and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global HLA Typing is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global HLA Typing Research and Analysis, By Technology

2. Global HLA Typing Research and Analysis, By Product & Services

3. Global HLA Typing Research and Analysis, By Application

4. Global HLA Typing Research and Analysis, By End User

5. Global HLA Typing transplant Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of global HLA Typing transplant Market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the HLA Typing transplant Market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the HLA Typing transplant Market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

